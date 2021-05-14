  • ITVI.USA
BusinessCompany earningsFinanceFuelNews

Drilling Deep: Diesel in the wake of Colonial; KeyBanc’s Fowler on Q1

Also on the podcast, KeyBank’s Fowler talks about what blowout Q1 earnings said about the state of trucking

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, May 14, 2021
0 29 Less than a minute

On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston talks about how diesel markets fared during the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

There was so much focus on gasoline supplies, gasoline lines and the hoarding that created those issues that it raises the question: How did diesel do during this unprecedented time?

Also on this week’s podcast, Kingston is joined by Todd Fowler of KeyBanc. Fowler sits in on Drilling Deep every other quarter to talk about what earnings said about the state of the trucking market.

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

