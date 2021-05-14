Drilling Deep: Diesel in the wake of Colonial; KeyBanc’s Fowler on Q1
Also on the podcast, KeyBank’s Fowler talks about what blowout Q1 earnings said about the state of trucking
On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston talks about how diesel markets fared during the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
There was so much focus on gasoline supplies, gasoline lines and the hoarding that created those issues that it raises the question: How did diesel do during this unprecedented time?
Also on this week’s podcast, Kingston is joined by Todd Fowler of KeyBanc. Fowler sits in on Drilling Deep every other quarter to talk about what earnings said about the state of the trucking market.
