Drunk trucker, company owe $1.6M after chemical spill

A South Carolina truck driver and his company are facing over $1.6 million in restitution and penalties after a drunk-driving crash resulted in a hazardous materials spill.

Dennis Eugene West, 57, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, pleaded guilty on October 9 on behalf of himself and Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC, the trucking business he was working for at the time of the crash, each for negligent discharge of pollutants into U.S. waters.

According to court documents, on August 24, 2022, West was driving a tractor trailer on Interstate 77 in West Virginia when he crashed while crossing Skitter Creek Bridge in Fayette County.

“During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier,” a local TV station reported at the time. The truck caught fire during the crash, according to the report.