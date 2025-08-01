Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
eBook: Cargo at rest is cargo at risk

Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Cargo theft is a $700 billion global crisis impacting supply chains and various stakeholders.
  • Thieves exploit security weaknesses in locations like industrial outdoor storage yards (IOS).
  • Traditional security measures are often insufficient; enhanced strategies are needed.
  • The ebook offers guidance on improving cargo security and reducing theft risks.
Cargo theft is more than an industry challenge – it’s a $700 billion crisis that threatens global supply chains. It isn’t just about stolen goods, either. Cargo theft creates a ripple effect that affects shippers, motor carriers, brokers, and yard operators alike.

Thieves are constantly adapting their tactics, targeting locations with known security gaps where theft is quick, low-risk, and highly profitable. Industrial outdoor storage yards (IOS) and parking facilities have become hotspots, often labeled as “secure” but lacking the infrastructure to deter criminals.

Don’t let your cargo become a target

This eBook takes a deep dive into this growing threat and explores what you can do to strengthen your defenses. You’ll gain a clear understanding of how theft tactics are changing, why traditional security measures are falling short, and what it really takes to protect high-value goods.

What’s in this eBook?

  • The urgent need for secure IOS: tactics, trends, and how to stay ahead
  • Check your cargo security readiness: is your facility a target?
  • The gold standard for IOS cargo security: key features to look for

Download the eBook now to learn the practical steps you can take to reduce risk and protect your cargo.

