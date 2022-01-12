eBook – The Future of Shipping and Its Challenges: 5 Top Predictions for 2022

Shipping challenges reached a peak in 2021 – and we’re here to tell you that things aren’t looking better for 2022.

Here’s a peek into some of our predictions:

Labor shortages and carrier capacity is morphing into a monster shipping problem

The 2022 GRI is only the beginning of spiked rate increases

Most disruptions will be internal – and easily avoidable

But that doesn’t mean your operations need to suffer. You have more control over supply chain disruptions than you realize.

Download our report today to find out what else we discovered and how it impacts your business.

You can’t afford to miss this. >