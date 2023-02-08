Echo Global Logistics adds LTL veterans to roster

Chicago-based 3PL Echo Global Logistics announced Wednesday the addition of less-than-truckload executives Frank Hurst and Phil Resendiz to the team.

Formerly the president of Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS), Hurst will be the executive vice president of Echo’s LTL unit, which includes the 2022 acquisition of cold chain and LTL transportation provider Roadtex Transportation.

Resendiz, previously regional vice president of operations at XPO (NYSE: XPO), will be the president of Roadtex.

“We look forward to having Frank leverage his leadership experience in this new role, overseeing our LTL business at Echo as well as at Roadtex,” said Dave Menzel, Echo president and chief operating officer. “Additionally, with Phil’s extensive operations experience, we’re glad to have him work closely with the Roadtex team to continue their growth, serving the temp-controlled market.”

Based in Somerset, New Jersey, Roadtex provides temperature-controlled LTL transportation on an expedited basis through a network of more than 30 cold storage sites. The company can provide one-day service to 85% of the U.S. population.

“I’m looking forward to working with Echo and Roadtex as we continue to grow both businesses,” Hurst said. “These organizations have proven time and again to be outstanding leaders in developing LTL solutions for shippers and I’m proud to now be a part of that effort.”





Hurst has more than 25 years of experience leading teams in LTL, distribution and business solutions.

“I’m very excited to join the Roadtex team and work with co-founders Bruno Ciacciarelli and Bob Kelly to build upon their vision and continue to grow the company,” Resendiz stated. “We have a great opportunity to leverage Echo’s technology and resources as we pursue ongoing innovation at Roadtex for our clients.”

Resendiz has 25 years of service, most of which is in freight management and operations. Prior to XPO, he held roles with increasing levels of responsibility at FedEx Freight (NYSE: FDX).

“We at Roadtex are happy to partner with Frank and Phil as Bruno and I continue to support Roadtex clients and work with our dedicated employees,” said Kelly, who in addition to being a co-founder at Roadtex leads its sales efforts. “Collaborating with Echo to foster our long-standing client relationships through our dedicated transportation network and national warehouse footprint continues to be a part of our vision.”

Echo is a tech-enabled freight broker and managed transportation provider. The company’s platform includes more than 50,000 transportation providers and 35,000 clients.

In 2021, Echo was taken private by The Jordan Co. in a $1.3 billion deal.

