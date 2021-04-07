  • ITVI.USA
EFS chat recap: Communication is key for driver retention

‘We are engaged at all levels and I think that’s what is really helping us’

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyWednesday, April 7, 2021
0 58 1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Controlling driver turnover is all about communication

DETAILS: Driver turnover is always a challenge for enterprise fleets. Dart’s Dave Ables and FreightWaves President George Abernathy discuss the importance of communication in reducing driver turnover.

BIO: Ables is the president and CEO of Dart. He has spent 25 years leading Top 100 trucking companies and owning and operating various businesses. 

KEY QUOTES FROM ABLES:

“There is nothing worse than putting a driver in the truck who is going to drive 600 miles a day by himself and he is speculating that somebody either doesn’t care or isn’t listening or isn’t reacting to their needs. We have really addressed that well, and I think that’s one of the keys to our lower turnover rate.”

“When [drivers] graduate … I send them all a personal email talking about what we are about here at the Dart network, the 85-year history that was started by Earl Oren, and Don Oren has carried that legacy on. At 89 years old, Don Oren still comes into the office. … We are engaged at all levels and I think that’s what is really helping us.”

“We are ready for electric vehicles right now. Once we get one that is tested and proven, we are ready to go. … Long term, that autonomous vehicle will play a role in our team as well.”

