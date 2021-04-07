EFS: Empowering sales teams with data — Put That Coffee Down

With no end in sight to continued market tightness, how do you make it work to your advantage? It takes data, says Kevin Hill, and he outlines some of that data on this special episode of Put That Coffee Down during the Enterprise Fleet Summit.

Hill welcomes SkyBitz Director of Marketing Mitchell Olszewski to talk about what salespeople need to keep in their back pockets when thinking about the best way to seal a deal.

Hill says it’s all about capacity utilization when tender rejections are this high. Tight capacity should last for months, so it is important to be as efficient as possible with utilization.

Using the right data is key to maximizing utilization and creating differentiation in your customer service levels, and SkyBitz leads that data-delivering service.

