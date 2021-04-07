  • ITVI.USA
    14,563.250
    -267.790
    -1.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.880
    0.210
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,537.510
    -261.510
    -1.8%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,563.250
    -267.790
    -1.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.880
    0.210
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,537.510
    -261.510
    -1.8%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
FreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastNewsPut That Coffee Down

EFS: Empowering sales teams with data — Put That Coffee Down

Making capacity constraints work in your favor takes effort and strategy

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, April 7, 2021
0 22 1 minute read

With no end in sight to continued market tightness, how do you make it work to your advantage? It takes data, says Kevin Hill, and he outlines some of that data on this special episode of Put That Coffee Down during the Enterprise Fleet Summit. 

Hill welcomes SkyBitz Director of Marketing Mitchell Olszewski to talk about what salespeople need to keep in their back pockets when thinking about the best way to seal a deal. 

Hill says it’s all about capacity utilization when tender rejections are this high. Tight capacity should last for months, so it is important to be as efficient as possible with utilization. 

Using the right data is key to maximizing utilization and creating differentiation in your customer service levels, and SkyBitz leads that data-delivering service. 

Request a SkyBitz demo here

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, April 7, 2021
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc