Eight charged in alleged $10 million international cargo theft conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed an indictment charging eight people in an alleged international cargo theft conspiracy that targeted commercial freight across the United States. Prosecutors allege the organization stole at least $10 million in cargo between March 2023 and the present.

The indictment charges Vagan Gulian, Zhirayr Gumruyan, Sevak Kocharian, Araik Setrakian, Vitaly Koshelan, Arkadiy Pastin, Jashanpreet Singh and Edgar Bezhanian with conspiracy to transport and possess stolen property. Kocharian also faces a separate conspiracy to commit extortion charge in a different pending federal case. Prosecutors said the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Authorities arrested Gulian, Gumruyan and Setrakian in California. Koshelan was arrested in Florida. Singh was arrested in Pennsylvania. Pastin was arrested in New York. Kocharian was already in custody on a separate case. Prosecutors said Bezhanian remains at large.

Prosecutors outline alleged cargo theft operation

According to the indictment, the organization targeted electronics, liquor, meat, fish, eggs, clothing, skincare products and cryptocurrency mining machines. Prosecutors allege the group relied on a dispatcher located abroad and facilitators, drivers and workers operating in the United States.

Federal prosecutors allege members of the organization impersonated legitimate carriers and other supply chain companies to obtain transportation contracts. The indictment states they diverted freight, altered delivery information and removed cargo tracking devices before unloading and selling the stolen goods. Prosecutors allege some merchandise was sold to buyers who knowingly purchased stolen property for resale. Indictment details multiple alleged cargo thefts The indictment identifies several alleged thefts connected to the conspiracy. Prosecutors allege members stole a whiskey shipment worth more than $360,000 that was scheduled to move from Texas to New Jersey. The indictment states Kocharian and Setrakian later attempted to sell thousands of bottles below market value and discussed storing additional stolen freight in warehouses. Prosecutors also allege the group stole a shipment of skincare and hair care products worth more than $114,000 during May 2025. The shipment was scheduled to move from Ohio to California. According to the indictment, Setrakian coordinated delivery instructions while Koshelan and Pastin transported and unloaded the cargo. The indictment also describes the alleged theft of approximately 23,400 dozen eggs valued at about $51,000. The shipment was scheduled to travel from Pennsylvania to Utah. Prosecutors allege Bezhanian directed Pastin to retrieve the load from a warehouse before part of the shipment was offered for sale. Federal prosecutors further allege the organization stole a clothing shipment valued at about $1.2 million during July 2025. The shipment was scheduled to move from North Carolina to Ohio. The indictment also describes a separate July 2025 theft involving a liqueur shipment valued at about $300,000 that was traveling from New Jersey to Virginia. Maximum penalties and investigation United States Attorney Jay Clayton said organized cargo theft threatens the integrity of the nation’s commercial supply chain. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. said the defendants allegedly participated in an international network that stole merchandise and resold it for profit. If convicted on the conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Kocharian’s separate extortion conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Any sentence will be determined by a federal judge. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink. Truck driver accused of using fake documents to steal $2.9M cargo – FreightWaves Former Austin Freight Systems controller pleads guilty in $3.2M embezzlement scheme – FreightWaves $1.3M in stolen copper wire and data center equipment recovered near Chicago – FreightWaves