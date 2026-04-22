Einride files for $1.35B Nasdaq listing while scaling Amazon electric fleet

Einride, an autonomous technology and electric truck maker, announced two milestones this week. The first is a collaboration with Amazon to use its electric trucks. The other is the filing of a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Einride filed the registration statement with special purpose acquisition company Legato Merger Corp. III on Wednesday. This filing marks the next regulatory step toward a public listing that values the Swedish company at $1.35 billion. At the same time, Einride announced Tuesday a major expansion of its Amazon partnership. The company will deploy 75 electric heavy-duty trucks across five U.S. locations.

The proposed business combination, announced last November, will list Einride on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ENRD.” The listing is expected around the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The transaction should deliver approximately $333 million in gross proceeds. This total includes:

$113 million from an oversubscribed Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) capital raise announced Feb. 26.

Up to $220 million from Legato’s cash-in-trust before accounting for potential redemptions and transaction expenses. “This filing marks a significant step as we advance toward becoming a publicly listed company and continue scaling our platform globally,” said Roozbeh Charli, chief executive officer of Einride. “Over the past year, we have expanded our commercial operations, deepened partnerships with leading global shippers, and continued to deploy electric and autonomous freight solutions in real-world environments.” Commercial Traction and Financial Performance Einride’s audited 2025 financial results appear in the registration statement. Revenue reached SEK 457.8 million. That figure is up from SEK 388.4 million in fiscal 2024 — or about $49.7 million and $42.2 million, respectively. The company now serves more than 30 enterprise customers across seven countries in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Einride reports approximately $92 million in expected annual recurring revenue (ARR) from signed customer contracts. It also sees more than $800 million in potential long-term ARR through joint business plans with blue-chip customers. “We are proud to partner with Einride at this important stage in its journey to the public markets,” said Eric Rosenfeld, chief SPAC officer of Legato. “Einride has built a differentiated platform at the intersection of electrification, autonomy and digitalization, three forces reshaping global logistics. We believe the company is well positioned to execute on its strategy and deliver long-term value as it continues to scale its operations.” Amazon Deployment Scales Electric Middle Mile Following a successful initial trial, Einride announced via LinkedIn that it will deploy 75 manually operated electric heavy-duty trucks. The company will also provide supporting charging infrastructure across five U.S. locations. These trucks will support Amazon’s middle-mile network, powered by Amazon Relay. They are projected to drive up to 3 million electric transport miles annually with zero tailpipe emissions. Einride’s proprietary optimization software, Saga AI, manages electric vehicle execution for select Amazon loads. This includes charging planning. “Working with Amazon is yet another powerful validation of Einride’s technology and strategic vision,” Charli said. “By deploying our intelligent platform within one of the world’s most sophisticated logistics networks, we are accelerating growth while continuing to build industry-leading operational expertise.” Platform Capabilities and Licensing Strategy Einride’s Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service platform integrates autonomous and electric trucks. It also combines AI optimization software and charging infrastructure into one unified solution. The platform optimizes freight operations. Einride operates one of the world’s largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Beyond core freight operations, Einride focuses on licensing its autonomous driving stack, the Einride Driver. It also licenses the Saga AI fleet management software to third-party operators and original equipment manufacturers. Founded in 2016, Einride recently raised $113 million in an oversubscribed PIPE ahead of its SPAC merger. The company showcased its proprietary technology and large-scale commercialization strategy at an analyst and investor day in Austin, Texas. Austin is home to Einride’s U.S. headquarters. Legato Merger Corp. III is a blank-check company. It was organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination.