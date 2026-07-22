Einride’s Flipturn deal creates a charging powerhouse

Operating electric trucks is half the battle; how fleets handle the charging infrastructure is the other half. The gap between vehicles and charging infrastructure has slowed fleet electrification across North America. Einride AB now says it has a plan to close that gap.

Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) announced Tuesday that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Flipturn, Inc., a developer of charging and energy management software for electric fleets. The acquisition takes the form of an all-stock transaction valued at $38.4 million, subject to adjustment. Einride expects the deal to close in July 2026, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The First Vertically Integrated Charging Stack

The acquisition consolidates the industry and creates what Einride calls the first fully vertically integrated electric freight technology stack. It combines charge point management and energy systems with the brokerage layer that connects fleets to third-party charging networks. By aggregating charging demand at scale, Einride also gains more competitive access to those third-party networks.

“This acquisition is a decisive step in our U.S. scaling strategy. Flipturn will further strengthen Einride’s software layer for electric heavy-duty freight optimization and improve our customer offering by adding more cost efficient, more reliable, and accessible charging to our customers,” said Roozbeh Charli, chief executive officer of Einride. “With Flipturn, Einride is expected to become the first company in the industry with a fully vertically integrated electric freight technology stack.”

Building North America’s Largest EV Charging Network Flipturn brings an established customer base with more than 250 megawatts of charging capacity, which includes some of North America’s largest truckload, autonomous, and last-mile delivery fleets. That more than doubles Einride’s existing energy under management. Flipturn’s software uses AI to predict charging times, optimize power delivery, and adapt to each fleet’s vehicle and battery behavior over time. Additionally, it keeps chargers online, handles driver access and payments, and orchestrates on-site controllers. Its energy management technology also helps reduce grid energy costs, including time-of-use tariffs and peak demand charges, for a lower total cost of energy. Einride’s own AI-driven optimization platform, Saga AI, has already supported more than 19 million electric miles worldwide while continuously optimizing vehicle utilization, energy consumption, and operational performance. Flipturn will strengthen that software layer specifically for charging infrastructure, Einride said. Same Team, Bigger Network Einride was founded in Stockholm in 2016 and runs a dual business model that combines Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service with a Software-as-a-Service platform, serving customers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Flipturn, for its part, serves Fortune 500 companies, major fleet and charging operators, and commercial property owners across North America, customers that Einride says will keep working with the same team after the deal closes. “Einride has spent a decade at the forefront of autonomous and electric freight, and that technical depth is what drew us to them,” said Katie Siegel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Flipturn. “Our customers will keep the same team and platform they rely on today, with Einride’s technology and scale behind us to deliver an even better charging experience.”