EKA Solutions adds functionality to Omni-TMS platform

For growing third-party logistics (3PLs) companies, the ability to quickly onboard personnel is critical to continued success. That includes getting up to speed quickly on various technologies.

For Yeti Logistics, a Women’s Business Enterprise National Conference-certified 3PL based in Iowa City, Iowa, that means working with technology partners that offer solutions that can be implemented quickly and are easy to train on. Yeti has found that combination with EKA Solutions’ Omni-TMS platform.

“We recruit agents from diverse backgrounds ranging from former drivers to salespeople from Fortune 500 companies, all working seamlessly together in a collaborative environment. EKA’s intuitive workflows are easy to master, so new agents become productive quickly,” said James Dockery-Jackson, director of Yeti Logistics.

The Omni-TMS is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) transportation management system that offers a quote-to-cash, intuitive platform for brokers of any size.

“EKA has rapidly expanded its broker TMS capabilities to enable any size and type of freight broker to grow fast,” said JJ Singh, founder, investor and CEO of EKA Solutions Inc.

Singh said the new capabilities include the deployment of broker agent operations, seamless connectivity with carriers and shippers via engineered APIs, portals and EDI, load movement visibility via driver apps and telematics integration, a full range of pricing methodologies and ability to handle different loads and services.

Omni-TMS can be used on various equipment types, including dry van, temperature control, flatbed, dry and liquid bulk, livestock, drayage, auto-haul and power only.

“EKA platform’s ability to support multiple business models on a single platform helps us compete effectively against larger competitors and freight awards from our customers are growing,” Dockery-Jackson added. “Adding experienced agents to our team, integrating with customers and connecting with carriers on the EKA platform means continued high growth ahead for Yeti Logistics.”

EKA offers a digital freight management ecosystem, dFEMX, that helps clients manage all of a customer’s freight business including freight exchange and third-party services. It serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.) and third-party services, the company said.

Under the dFEMX offering, EKA offers the Omni-TMS for brokers, carriers and shippers. Providing real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners.

EKA has announced strategic collaborations with a number of companies as it seeks to offer complete solutions to its customers. These include an agreement with Transflo to develop “transformational end-to-end digital and automated transportation document workflow solutions between shippers and carriers,” as well as an agreement with FreightWaves. That deal allows for the inclusion of FreightWaves’ SONAR data visualization tools for brokers, carriers and shippers with forward-looking analytics on freight movements including rates, volumes and market dynamics to be included.

In July 2020, EKA added a predictive visibility platform to its Omni-TMS offering. The platform is available as a stand-alone product for non-EKA subscribers. At the time, Singh told FreightWaves the solution can provide visibility within multiple time intervals, including minutes, based on the configured service level. The information can be transmitted by the carrier or broker to the end customer through most common transmission levels, including email, text and electronic data interchange.

