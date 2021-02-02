EKA Solutions ‘empowering small carriers’ through TMS

EKA Solutions announced Monday that its customer base is broadening and growing quickly.

EKA Omni-TMS is a software as a service (SaaS) transportation management system (TMS) designed to help small and midsize carriers grow.

“It is empowering small carriers to deliver diverse transportation services including long-haul, medium- and short-haul freight, using all classes of trucks, and deploying different equipment services ranging from dry van, temperature control, flatbed, bulk and livestock,” JJ Singh, founder and CEO of EKA Solutions, said in a statement.

Singh told FreightWaves sales have already been strong in 2021 and he expects “exponential sales growth” this year for the company’s carrier and broker TMS software services. He added that small carriers without a TMS have an especially high adoption rate for Omni-TMS.

Singh said the company’s growth in 2020 would have been stronger if not for the hard hit to the U.S. economy and freight market in the first half of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told FreightWaves that EKA Solutions recently introduced the TransFlo mobile app for small carriers and will begin to implement it in March. EKA Solutions announced the partnership with TransFlo to digitize document workflows in July. FreightWaves previously reported that digitizing document workflows across the transportation chain could lead to six-figure savings for customers.

“These small carriers are enthusiastic about implementing TransFlo to derive multiple benefits, including digitizing document flows resulting in faster customer billing,” Singh said.

EKA Solutions debuted Omni-TMS for small and midsize carriers in June and FreightWaves explored the real-time information the TMS provides for carriers. Listed benefits of the SaaS included allowing carriers to easily communicate with partners in real time, adapt to changing business environments and optimize the use of resources and personnel.

EKA Solutions introduced a predictive visibility solution in July that is available for EKA Omni-TMS subscribers at an additional cost. Nonsubscribers can purchase access to the transportation visibility solution as a separate item.

Singh noted that predictive transportation visibility will soon be a requirement for all supply chain trading participants.

