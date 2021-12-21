Emerge partners with EDRAY to ease drayage pain points

Freight procurement platform Emerge on Tuesday announced it is partnering with EDRAY to offer its global shipping customers access to drayage solutions.

EDRAY uses a unique way of solving drayages historic challenges within the space. By consolidating global shipments the company can use flow stacking, a process that coordinates a number of incoming port pickups so all containers are stowed together, making for an easier unloading process and eliminating the risk of detention and demurrage charges.

Through these processes, EDRAY’s global shippers reportedly have seen a 40% increase in drayage productivity, five times less rehandling and 25% less emissions.

Now the companies are working together to integrate systems for its shippers to leverage a combined carrier network that would offer capacity for a full drayage-to-truckload service.

“We’re partnering with EDRAY to meet the needs of global shippers across different modes of transportation such as drayage — providing a simplified process with visibility throughout. With the Emerge-EDRAY partnership, shippers can get everything done under one umbrella,” Emerge President George Abernathy said.

This includes a full logistics workflow offering, like Emerge currently provides to its customers, would become available for EDRAY customers as well.

“The partnership is still in its infancy stages and the systematic process flows for shippers are still in development. Our ultimate goal is that Emerge and EDray customers will have a best-in-class procurement platform for their international shipping needs,” said Maggie Petrovic, vice president of strategic initiatives at Emerge.

Emerge plans to continue offering its customers new solutions, like EDRAY, through integration partners and expanded product development throughout 2022.

