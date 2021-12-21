  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
BusinessNewsTechnology

Emerge partners with EDRAY to ease drayage pain points

Shippers ‘can get everything done under 1 umbrella’

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyTuesday, December 21, 2021
1 minute read
Emerge partners with EDRAY for drayage solutions. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight procurement platform Emerge on Tuesday announced it is partnering with EDRAY to offer its global shipping customers access to drayage solutions.

EDRAY uses a unique way of solving drayages historic challenges within the space. By consolidating global shipments the company can use flow stacking, a process that coordinates a number of incoming port pickups so all containers are stowed together, making for an easier unloading process and eliminating the risk of detention and demurrage charges.

Through these processes, EDRAY’s global shippers reportedly have seen a 40% increase in drayage productivity, five times less rehandling and 25% less emissions.

Now the companies are working together to integrate systems for its shippers to leverage a combined carrier network that would offer capacity for a full drayage-to-truckload service. 

“We’re partnering with EDRAY to meet the needs of global shippers across different modes of transportation such as drayage — providing a simplified process with visibility throughout. With the Emerge-EDRAY partnership, shippers can get everything done under one umbrella,” Emerge President George Abernathy said.

This includes a full logistics workflow offering, like Emerge currently provides to its customers, would become available for EDRAY customers as well.

“The partnership is still in its infancy stages and the systematic process flows for shippers are still in development. Our ultimate goal is that Emerge and EDray customers will have a best-in-class procurement platform for their international shipping needs,” said Maggie Petrovic, vice president of strategic initiatives at Emerge.

Emerge plans to continue offering its customers new solutions, like EDRAY, through integration partners and expanded product development throughout 2022.

Watch now: Emerge founder Andrew Leto

Articles by Grace Sharkey

You may also like:

4 challenges of drayage — and the FreightTech companies solving them

DHL Supply Chain partners with Emerge for spot market offering

EDRAY receives $7M to improve port logistics through flow stacking

Tags
Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyTuesday, December 21, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment. If you have a story to share, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.