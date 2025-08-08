English Proficiency in Trucking – Crackdown, Context, and the Questions No One Wants to Ask

Since June 25, more than 1,500 truck drivers have been put out of service for failing English-language proficiency tests during roadside inspections. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) says the vast majority worked for U.S.-based carriers. Some see this as a long-overdue safety measure. Others see it as a political stunt aimed at a convenient scapegoat.

Either way, it’s happening — and if you’re running freight in America, this crackdown affects you whether you’re directly targeted or not.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

So, what does this actually mean for safety, rates, and the day-to-day grind for small carriers and owner-ops? Let’s walk it through without jumping to the easy talking points.

The Rule Was Always There — We Just Stopped Enforcing It

This isn’t a brand-new law. The requirement for commercial drivers operating in the U.S. to read, write, and speak English well enough to:

Converse with the public.

Understand road signs and signals in English.

Respond to official inquiries.

Make entries in required reports and records.



…has been on the books for decades.

What changed? In 2016, under a different political climate, active roadside enforcement of this rule essentially stopped. Inspectors could still flag English proficiency issues, but out-of-service orders for this reason weren’t the norm. That meant thousands of drivers entered and stayed in the industry without ever being tested beyond the CDL exam itself.

Fast forward to May 2025 — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy directs FMCSA and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) to start actively enforcing it again. By June 25, inspectors were told to begin all roadside inspections in English, and if a driver’s responses raised red flags, to dig deeper.

From there, the current numbers started stacking up.

What the Enforcement Actually Looks Like

This isn’t about a formal classroom test. It’s about interaction at the side of the road.

Inspectors are instructed to:

Greet and give basic inspection instructions in English.



If the driver struggles, conduct a short interview to gauge conversation skills.



If the driver passes conversation but struggles with written or signage comprehension, test highway sign recognition.



If the driver fails any of the core requirements — speaking, reading, understanding signage, or responding to official inquiries — they can be issued one of several specific violation codes and placed out of service (OOS) immediately.

The most common?

Cannot read or speak English sufficiently to respond to official inquiries.



Unable to understand English-language highway traffic signs/signals.



Inspectors must document the reasons for the violation, but this process is still subjective — which is where a lot of the debate lives.

The Numbers by Region – More About Enforcement Patterns Than Driver Demographics

Breaking it down:

If you look at it purely as a safety story, you might think drivers with poor English are concentrated in certain states. But that would be a mistake. These numbers don’t reflect where drivers are from — they reflect where inspectors are making it a priority to check.

Enforcement is always shaped by resources, state politics, and inspection station activity. If Wyoming has a small population but shows up in the top states for violations, that tells you something about how aggressively their DOT is looking for them.

The Low Number That Should Worry You

1,500 sounds like a lot until you remember:

There are roughly 14 million trucks on U.S. roads.



trucks on U.S. roads. Even if you narrow that to interstate CDL drivers, you’re still talking millions.



That means less than one-tenth of one percent of drivers have been sidelined for English proficiency since June.

That could mean two things:

There aren’t that many drivers with limited English skills — and this isn’t the massive “safety crisis” some claim.

Or, enforcement hasn’t even scratched the surface yet — and the hammer could fall harder if this becomes a true inspection priority nationwide.



If it’s the second one, the ripple effects could be big. More drivers sidelined means shifts in capacity, changes in rates, and a scramble for carriers to tighten up hiring standards.

The Political Firestorm

On social media, this has become a lightning rod. Some see it as a straightforward safety measure: if you can’t read the signs or understand instructions in English, you’re a danger on the road.

Others see something more cynical — a selective enforcement push that targets certain groups of drivers while ignoring other, equally dangerous issues like:

Drivers falsifying logs.



Equipment with critical maintenance violations.



Unsafe broker practices (ex: assigning team loads to solo drivers unintentionally) pushing carriers into bad situations.



One thought gaining traction is that this is about “wage dumping” — the idea that carriers are hiring drivers with limited English at lower rates, undercutting others. But here’s the reality check: kicking those drivers out of service isn’t going to make rates climb. Rates rise when freight demand exceeds truck capacity — and history shows that as soon as rates spike, capacity floods back in.

If this is meant to improve rates for American truckers, it’s a very indirect path with no guarantee of success.

The Subjective Nature of “Proficiency”

One of the thorniest parts of this whole debate is how “proficiency” is measured. The regulation doesn’t spell out a scoring system.

That means two inspectors could have two different interpretations of what counts as “sufficient.” One might be satisfied if the driver can answer basic questions. Another might dig into more technical or conversational detail.

From a carrier’s perspective, that unpredictability means you can’t take chances — you need to prepare drivers for the strictest possible interpretation.

Why This Isn’t the Silver Bullet for Safety

Let’s zoom out. The top causes of large truck crashes, according to FMCSA studies, are:

Brake problems.



Traffic congestion.



Speeding.



Unfamiliar roads.



Driver fatigue.



Language proficiency didn’t make the top five. Does it matter? Yes — especially for understanding signage and responding to instructions. But removing 1,500 drivers for language skills, without addressing mechanical violations or fatigue, is like changing one tire on a truck with a blown engine.

How This Could Expand

If enforcement ramps up:

Carriers will face more pre-hire screening pressure.



Insurance companies may start asking about English testing in underwriting.



Certain freight lanes could see temporary capacity drops if large pockets of drivers are sidelined.



If enforcement stays light:

This will remain more of a political talking point than an industry-shifting factor.



The 1,500 number will grow slowly, and we’ll still be talking about the same bigger-picture safety issues next year.



The Balanced Reality

Here’s the uncomfortable truth:

Yes , a driver who can’t read signs or communicate in English is at a disadvantage on U.S. roads and should not operate a commercial vehicle.



, a driver who can’t read signs or communicate in English is at a disadvantage on U.S. roads and should not operate a commercial vehicle. Yes , the rule has been on the books for years and should be followed.



, the rule has been on the books for years and should be followed. No, this alone won’t fix safety as a whole, capacity, or rates.



It’s one piece of a much bigger puzzle — and the industry is making a mistake if it treats it as the magic fix for everything from safety to freight rates.

Final Word – Don’t Get Caught Off Guard

If you’re a small carrier or an owner-operator, the playbook is simple:

Review the English proficiency rule in black and white — not social media summaries.



Make sure your drivers are compliant, legal and can pass a roadside conversation, signage recognition, and basic questioning without hesitation.



Because whether you think this is the right fight or not, the fight is here — and if the number jumps from 1,500 to 12,000, the conversation in trucking will change overnight.