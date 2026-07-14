Envoy AI unveils autonomous digital workforce for logistics teams

Envoy AI is introducing a new artificial intelligence platform aimed at changing how freight brokerages manage day-to-day operations by deploying autonomous digital workers capable of executing freight tasks alongside human employees.

The San Francisco-based logistics technology company announced Tuesday the launch of Ellie Workforce, describing it as an operating system for autonomous freight execution that moves AI beyond workflow automation and decision-support tools into performing operational work at enterprise scale.

Rather than simply assisting dispatchers and brokers, Ellie Workforce is designed to autonomously source carriers, negotiate freight rates, verify compliance, collect shipping documents, coordinate communications and monitor shipments.

The Ellie platform escalates exceptions requiring human judgment while allowing employees to maintain oversight of operations.

“Every generation of business creates a new leadership discipline,” Robert Nathan, CEO and co-founder of Envoy AI, said in a news release. “The next one is learning how to lead machines. Ellie Workforce is built for that shift. It performs the work, and your best operators direct it. The teams that learn this first won’t just be more efficient. They’ll be running operations their competitors can’t match.” Built into existing freight workflows Envoy AI said Ellie Workforce operates directly inside a web browser and integrates with transportation management systems, email, load boards, carrier networks and compliance platforms, allowing logistics teams to continue using their existing software. The platform is powered by the company’s Transportation Observability and Action System (TOAS), which continuously gathers operational context and coordinates actions across connected systems. According to Envoy AI, that enables autonomous digital workers to complete routine freight execution tasks while keeping human operators in control of strategic decisions and exception handling. The launch builds on several AI capabilities Envoy AI introduced over the past year, including Ellie Verified for carrier verification and fraud prevention, Carrier Match for AI-powered carrier outreach and scoring, Adaptive Rate Negotiation Intelligence, Ellie TrustFlow for governance controls, Ellie Pulse for shipment tracking and Browser-Native Operational Intelligence that offers operational insights within existing workflows. The platform also includes virtual teammate capabilities for carrier communications, document collection and shipment follow-through. Michael Cherney, co-founder and CEO of Cooler Logistics, said the company has already seen productivity gains using the technology. “Since deploying Ellie, we’ve unlocked a new level of scale without increasing our headcount,” Cherney said. “Even as the market tightens, Ellie empowers our team to book loads faster by handling the heavy lifting of carrier sales. Our reps can stop managing the ‘busy work’ and start focusing on execution.” AI adoption accelerates across logistics The launch comes as freight brokerages and third-party logistics providers increasingly evaluate generative AI and autonomous agents to improve productivity amid ongoing labor constraints and operational complexity. In June, logistics technology startup Chain launched its Autopilot Booking Agent, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that automates carrier outreach, negotiates rates within broker-defined parameters, vets carriers and books routine freight while escalating exceptions to human employees. Envoy AI said its long-term vision for the freight industry is to enable transportation professionals to oversee teams of autonomous digital workers that execute routine freight operations while humans remain responsible for strategy, customer relationships and critical decisions.