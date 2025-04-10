EU delays US tariffs for 90 days following Trump’s pause

The European Union will match the Trump administration’s 90-day pause on tariffs, delaying duties on $22 billion worth of U.S. products. Trump’s new 10% baseline tariff on trade partners remains in effect.

The pause comes a day after the European Commission authorized retaliatory measures against the U.S. over 25% steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The EU tariffs would have hit next Tuesday on a wide range of U.S. exports, including orange juice, soybeans, motorcycles, beauty products and more.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the commission was suspending tariffs against the U.S. to pursue negotiations.



