EV startup Harbinger snags $400M in commercial vehicle chassis orders

Harbinger, a startup building medium-duty electric commercial vehicle chassis, announced Tuesday 4,000 vehicle pre-orders valued at more than $400 million.

Among companies ordering electric vehicle chassis from Harbinger is Bimbo Bakeries USA, the U.S. business unit of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company. Harbinger also received an order from Thor Industries, one of the world’s largest recreational vehicle manufacturers, the company said.

“While other new entrants struggle to fill their order pipelines, we have extensive pre-orders and backed-up demand for our medium-duty electric vehicles,” John Harris, Harbinger’s CEO, said in a news release. “We are laser focused on the medium-duty vehicle segment, where there is a huge variety of vehicles built on chassis like ours including walk-in vans, box trucks, recreational vehicles, delivery vans, school buses, emergency and disaster response vehicles and more.”

Harbinger also announced it had closed an additional $13 million in Series A funds in the fourth quarter of 2023 from venture and strategic investors, including additional funding from the Coca-Cola System Sustainability Fund, managed by Greycroft.



