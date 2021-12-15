Ex-Postmates executive Lieber joins Shippo as chief business officer

Andreas Lieber, who most recently served as general manager and interim CEO of Postmates, has joined e-commerce shipping platform Shippo in the newly created role of chief business officer.

Lieber will be responsible for business development, strategic partnerships, corporate development and other strategic growth and expansion efforts, the company said.

“Shipping is an integral part of the e-commerce experience and requires a sophisticated system of integrations and relationships to get a package from checkout to a consumer’s front door,” said Lieber in a statement. “The importance of a flawless and fully integrated shipping experience has never been more important than it is today — and the potential for future growth is tremendous. I look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to help Shippo grow to its fullest potential.”

Lieber joined Postmates in 2019 as senior vice president of business development and corporate development prior to the firm’s $2.9 billion acquisition by Uber. He previously worked at Pinterest from 2014 through 2018, serving as head of consumer business development, during which time he led global growth, commerce, product and content partnerships.

“Building long-term, strategic partnerships with the platforms that enable today’s e-commerce ecosystem is paramount to achieving our vision for the future of shipping technology,” said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO and co-founder of Shippo. “Between his deep e-commerce knowledge, his decadeslong career as a business development leader and his mastery for navigating large-scale, complex deals, I have no doubt Andreas is the right person to steer Shippo’s ecosystem growth in the years ahead.”

Lieber has also worked for Groupon, Yahoo and consulting firm Detecon. Prior to his most recent role, Lieber had joined Postmates as senior vice president of business and corporate development.

Shippo has reaped the benefits of the shift to digital commerce, doubling in size in 2021 and raising $95 million across two funding rounds, the most recent a $50 million round led by Bessemer Venture Partners in June. That round brought total funding in the company to $154.3 million since 2014 and placed a $1 billion valuation on the company.

The company has added two other significant executives in 2021 in Naveen Sanjeeva, a former RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Yahoo! (NYSE: VZ) engineer, as senior vice president of engineering, and Olivier Adler, former CFO of Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) eero business, as chief financial officer.

Shippo offers merchants an order-management platform that connects them with every available shipping provider for real-time pricing, label making and tracking capabilities. The company partners with platforms like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Square (NYSE: SQ) and works with fulfillment providers like ShipBob, Soapbox and ShipDaddy, according to its website.

