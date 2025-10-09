Exclusive: Mentium raises $3.2 million to bring modern technology to freight brokerages

The freight industry is full of fragmented workflows, thin margins and outdated technology. Mentium is aiming to change the way freight brokerages operate. The Austin-based startup announced a $3.2 million seed round this week, led by Lerer Hippeau with participation from Matchstick Ventures, Tower Research Capital, Antler, MBA Ventures, and angel investor Michael Witte.

Mentium’s platform leverages AI-powered “digital workers” to automate manual back-office tasks, promising faster operations, fewer errors, and greater scalability.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

The concept for Mentium was born out of personal experience, says CEO and co-founder Aziz Satarov. After six years in consulting, focused primarily on logistics, Satarov launched his own logistics company and encountered the inefficiencies and high operational costs firsthand. “It’s a challenging business to build. Margins are so low, cents on the dollar,” he explains. “When I met Matthieu, I realized we had the solutions to these problems.”

Matthieu Berger, co-founder and CTO, adds that logistics professionals are eager for technology solutions. “When you talk to freight people, they’re craving technology. Software is outdated, or they can’t access their data. Everywhere you look, there’s a problem to solve.”