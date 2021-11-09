  • ITVI.USA
    15,348.110
    -77.280
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.300
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,316.700
    -70.470
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,348.110
    -77.280
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.300
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,316.700
    -70.470
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
LogisticsLogistics/Supply ChainsNews

F3 chat: DHL Supply Chain’s Gillespie on digitalization’s role in meeting ESG goals

ESG has become top of mind for shippers everywhere, says DHL unit’s continuous improvement, innovation guru

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, November 9, 2021
1 minute read
Use of technology critical to meeting ESG goals, DHL Supply Chain's Gillespie says

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How digitalization helps achieve ESG targets

DETAILS: Environmental, social and governance standards have become a core conversation piece between companies and their providers. ESG will become ever more important in building and maintaining brand equity, while demonstrating that businesses are responsible stewards of the environment. Jason Gillespie, continuous improvement and innovation leader at DHL Supply Chain, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, says the proper use of digital tools is critical to achieving those goals and meeting efficiency targets. Gillespie spoke with Mark B. Solomon, senior writer at FreightWaves, at the FreightWaves F3 Virtual Experience.

Watch the fireside chat

SPEAKER: Gillespie is senior director of continuous improvement and innovation at DHL Supply Chain, a unit of Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY).

BIO: Gillespie directs a team at DHL Supply Chain’s Transportation Solutions division that supports all of DHL Supply Chain’s business units, as well as transportation-only customers through DHL Supply Chain’s managed transportation and brokerage offerings.

KEY QUOTES FROM GILLESPIE:

“The growth of e-commerce and omnichannel distribution has made the solution of meeting efficiency and sustainability more challenging. But technology is rising to meet the challenge.”

“There are a lot of different tools out there to make the visibility and tracking of carbon use more accurate and specific.”

“I’ve been to a few conferences lately where ESG was the most talked about issue both with our customers and with shippers in general. People are realizing that they can hit their sustainability targets and be more efficient.”

Tags
Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, November 9, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.