F3 chat: DHL Supply Chain’s Gillespie on digitalization’s role in meeting ESG goals

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How digitalization helps achieve ESG targets

DETAILS: Environmental, social and governance standards have become a core conversation piece between companies and their providers. ESG will become ever more important in building and maintaining brand equity, while demonstrating that businesses are responsible stewards of the environment. Jason Gillespie, continuous improvement and innovation leader at DHL Supply Chain, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, says the proper use of digital tools is critical to achieving those goals and meeting efficiency targets. Gillespie spoke with Mark B. Solomon, senior writer at FreightWaves, at the FreightWaves F3 Virtual Experience.

Watch the fireside chat

SPEAKER: Gillespie is senior director of continuous improvement and innovation at DHL Supply Chain, a unit of Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY).

BIO: Gillespie directs a team at DHL Supply Chain’s Transportation Solutions division that supports all of DHL Supply Chain’s business units, as well as transportation-only customers through DHL Supply Chain’s managed transportation and brokerage offerings.

KEY QUOTES FROM GILLESPIE:

“The growth of e-commerce and omnichannel distribution has made the solution of meeting efficiency and sustainability more challenging. But technology is rising to meet the challenge.”

“There are a lot of different tools out there to make the visibility and tracking of carbon use more accurate and specific.”

“I’ve been to a few conferences lately where ESG was the most talked about issue both with our customers and with shippers in general. People are realizing that they can hit their sustainability targets and be more efficient.”