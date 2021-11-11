F3 chat: Humans will always have roles in trucking

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Tracking autonomous trucking regulation.

DETAILS: No matter how great their ideas for improving regulations to support driverless trucking, the nascent autonomous vehicle industry is stuck with rules written for humans to conduct every operation inside and outside the truck.

SPEAKER: Finch Fulton, vice president of policy and strategy, Locomation.

BIO: Fulton joined autonomous trucking convoy developer Locomation 10 months ago after serving since 2020 as deputy assistant secretary of transportation policy managing an office of 40 people, an annual budget of $2 billion in grants and $26 million in program and administrative costs.

WATCH NOW: The case for paying drivers by the hour

KEY QUOTES FROM FULTON