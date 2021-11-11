F3 chat: Technology helps Convoy address supply chain challenges

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How technology can alleviate supply chain disruptions

DETAILS: Less-than-perfect supply chain conditions have spurred innovation in an industry that desperately needs it. Dan Lewis, co-founder and CEO of trucking software company Convoy, sat down with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller to get the lay of the landscape of supply chain technology and investments.

SPEAKER: Lewis is the co-founder and CEO of Convoy.

BIO: Lewis co-founded Convoy in 2015 with Grant Goodale. Before Convoy, he served in product and data roles at Microsoft and Google and was general manager of new shopping experiences at Amazon.

KEY QUOTES FROM LEWIS: