Federal Drug Hair Test Battle Rages On

The trucking industry’s decade-long push for hair follicle drug testing is reaching a critical inflection point as the Trump administration prepares to address guidelines that have been delayed repeatedly since 2015, with the controversy now exposing deeper divisions over safety, discrimination, and regulatory authority that could reshape driver screening practices industry-wide.

Major carriers including Schneider National, J.B. Hunt Transport, and Knight-Swift Transportation have spent years lobbying federal regulators to expand drug testing beyond traditional urine screens to include hair follicle analysis, which they say catches 10 times more drug users. But the initiative faces fierce opposition from minority groups, independent truckers, and civil rights advocates who claim the testing methods are discriminatory and could sideline thousands of drivers based on flawed science.

The controversy has stalled federal action since the FAST Act mandated hair testing guidelines in 2015. Initially scheduled for release in 2022, the guidelines have been pushed back repeatedly and were most recently delayed until May 2025, according to federal regulatory schedules. Now, with the Trump administration in office and mounting congressional pressure, industry observers expect movement on the issue before year-end.

The regulatory gridlock has attracted significant congressional attention. Earlier this year, the House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2025 legislation directing the Department of Health and Human Services to publish revised guidelines, with lawmakers explicitly criticizing federal inaction.

The Trump administration’s approach to the issue remains unclear. Still, industry sources expect more aggressive action than previous administrations given the president’s stated support for strengthening drug enforcement and reducing regulatory delays. The timing coincides with the administration’s broader push to streamline federal regulatory processes and address what supporters call bureaucratic inertia on critical safety issues.

At Knight-Swift alone, hair testing rejected 7,159 driver applicants who passed urine tests, according to company data. J.B. Hunt reported that since implementing hair testing in 2006, the company has identified 3,200 applicants with drugs in their systems, including 1,700 who tested positive for cocaine. But opponents argue the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

“Many individuals have never driven under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, but because a hair test may show traces of a drug like marijuana for weeks, it makes them an ‘abuser’ and greatly inhibits their ability to earn a living,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. “This is unjust.”

Discrimination Claims Complicate 2025 Push

The testing controversy has spawned multiple discrimination lawsuits and federal complaints, with minority groups claiming hair follicle tests produce disproportionate false positives based on hair color and texture. These concerns have intensified as the Trump administration considers action.

J.B. Hunt paid $260,000 in 2016 to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint after the company refused to hire Sikh drivers who couldn’t provide hair samples for religious reasons. The EEOC found the company failed to accommodate religious beliefs and effectively discriminated based on race, national origin, and religion.

In Boston, eight African American police officers sued after testing positive for cocaine in hair follicle tests, with department statistics showing vastly different favorable rates by race. Over seven years, 55 of 4,222 Black officers tested positive compared to 30 of 10,835 white officers, a statistical disparity the court said “cannot be attributed to chance alone.”

The Sikh Coalition and North American Punjabi Trucking Association have formally opposed federal hair testing proposals, noting that Sikhs represent “tens of thousands” of U.S. truckers and maintain uncut hair as a religious practice.

“Sikhs, Punjabis and other South Asians typically have brown or black hair, and are already disproportionately subject to high rates of bias such as employment discrimination and hate crimes,” the groups wrote in federal comments. “Our organizations cannot support initiatives that potentially subject our already vulnerable communities to a greater likelihood of discrimination.”

Current Regulatory Stalemate Faces 2025 Pressure

The standoff has created an unusual situation where large carriers operate under different testing standards than smaller companies. Major carriers routinely use hair testing for hiring decisions. Still, they cannot report positive results to federal databases or share them with other companies, effectively creating a private screening system unavailable to smaller operators.

As of August 2025, positive hair test results still cannot be entered into the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, meaning drivers who fail hair tests at major carriers can still find work elsewhere. The clearinghouse has recorded more than 181,000 violations since its 2020 launch, with 82% involving positive drug tests, but none from hair testing results.

The regulatory paralysis stems from jurisdictional disputes between agencies. The FMCSA continues to assert it lacks authority to approve hair testing and has repeatedly deferred to the Department of Health and Human Services, which has been evaluating hair testing protocols for nearly a decade without final action.

Industry legal experts note that the Trump administration’s more aggressive regulatory approach could break the deadlock through executive action or direct pressure on HHS to expedite the guidelines that have been delayed since 2015.

“FMCSA doesn’t question the merits of hair testing, only that it does not yet have the authority to grant the application,” said Lane Kidd, managing director of the Trucking Alliance.

Industry Stakes Rise as 2025 Deadline Approaches

The controversy has exposed sharp divisions within trucking over testing costs, effectiveness, and fairness, with implications that extend far beyond drug screening policies. Large carriers argue hair testing is essential for safety and liability protection, while smaller operators worry about increased costs and regulatory burden that could worsen the persistent driver shortage.

The National Minority Trucking Association reports that 1.5 million of the nation’s 3.5 million truck drivers are minorities, amplifying concerns about discriminatory impacts as federal action appears increasingly likely under the current administration.

Small carriers and independent operators have largely opposed expanded hair testing, citing costs that can reach several hundred dollars per test compared to roughly $50 for urine screening. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association argues that expanded testing would create “opportunities for employment discrimination for drivers that refuse to submit hair samples, whether it be for faith-based or other medical reasons.”

Meanwhile, insurance companies and safety advocates have increasingly embraced hair testing as a risk management tool. The Independent Contractors and Small Business Association now requires hair testing for drivers to qualify for its group insurance programs, calling it a “best practice” that helps reduce claims and litigation risk.

Congressional Pressure Builds

The delays have frustrated lawmakers who mandated hair testing guidelines as part of the 2015 FAST Act. The House Appropriations Committee approved language this year directing HHS to publish revised guidelines, noting that federal inaction has “denied Americans a legitimate tool to stem the crisis” of substance abuse.

“Since the FAST Act was signed into law, our nation has experienced a crippling substance use epidemic, particularly from opioids and synthetic opioids,” the committee report states.

The Trucking Alliance says it will “continue to press the issue” despite repeated federal rejections, arguing that thousands of drug-using drivers remain on highways because of regulatory inaction.

Critics counter that rushing to implement hair testing without resolving discrimination concerns could worsen the driver shortage and unfairly impact minority communities already facing employment barriers.

As the industry awaits federal action, the controversy continues to expose fundamental tensions over how to balance highway safety, regulatory authority, and civil rights in an industry critical to the nation’s supply chain. With guidelines now delayed until 2025, resolution appears unlikely before the presidential election, which may potentially reshuffle regulatory priorities once again.

The stakes extend beyond trucking. Hair follicle testing debates are emerging across transportation sectors, from aviation to rail, as regulators grapple with evolving drug detection technology and growing awareness of potential discriminatory impacts. How the trucking industry resolves this controversy may set precedents for drug testing policies across critical infrastructure sectors.