FedEx Freight donation revives UA Northark CDL training program

North Arkansas College of the University of Arkansas (UA Northark) is relaunching its commercial driver’s license training program in Harrison, Arkansas, after an 18-month pause. The relaunch is supported by a donation of two tractors and two 48-foot trailers from FedEx Freight.

The contribution gives students access to industry-standard equipment amid a persistent shortage of qualified professional drivers in the trucking sector. The four-week intensive training course is expected to be available this fall, with multiple sessions offered throughout the year to move students quickly into employment.

Tackling Trucking’s Qualified Driver Shortage

“America is facing a serious shortage of professional drivers,” said Rodney Myers, vice president of human resources for FedEx Freight. “Developing professional drivers is critical to FedEx Freight, the industry and consumers. We are proud to partner with UA Northark to relaunch the CDL program and provide equipment to train safe and professional drivers.”

Chancellor Rick Massengale called the donation a significant investment in student success and regional workforce development.

“On behalf of the college, we are deeply grateful for this generous donation of two trucks and trailers in support of our CDL training program,” Massengale said. “This equipment will directly strengthen hands-on learning, allowing our students to train on industry-standard vehicles so they graduate with the skills employers are looking for. Partnerships like this make a real difference in expanding workforce opportunities across our region.” The program aims to align its curriculum with specific carrier requirements. Dr. Lewis Villines, vice chancellor for workforce and technical education at UA Northark, said he has already been in contact with trucking companies about their training standards. “I’ve been on the phone this morning with different trucking companies,” Villines said. “Each company has its own training standards and requirements. We intend to align our program with those industry expectations and rigor. This is a great day to be a Pioneer.” Strengthening Harrison’s Workforce and Economy The relaunch has broader economic implications for the Harrison area. Jeff Neilson, president and CEO of the Harrison Chamber of Commerce, highlighted trucking’s role as a foundation for regional commerce. “Trucking is essential to moving goods, supporting manufacturing and creating new markets,” Neilson said. “This donation will strengthen the college’s CDL program, expand training capacity and help grow the skilled workforce in Harrison. It will also support local economic growth and help keep talent in our community.” The partnership reflects a growing trend of carriers investing directly in training pipelines as the industry grapples with qualified driver recruitment challenges. For UA Northark, the equipment donation removes a major barrier to resuming hands-on instruction and positions the program to supply qualified drivers to a market with ongoing demand.