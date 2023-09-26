Watch Now


FedEx leverages AI to improve trailer-loading process

Dexterity AI to make ground delivery trailer loading more efficient

Mark Solomon
A robotic truck loader from Dexterity (Photo: FedEx)

Robotics firm Dexterity AI said Tuesday it has partnered with FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) to have robots load FedEx Ground trailers by leveraging AI-powered technology.

The first robotic truck was unveiled Tuesday at a joint event, called Unlock the Dock, held in San Francisco. FedEx is testing the technology with FedEx Ground trailers to refine its use for everyday loading tasks, Dexterity AI said in a statement. 

The technology is designed to automate manual truck-loading tasks and to alleviate the complexity that comes with trying to stack the wide range of shipments that flow through the FedEx network. The technology provides mobile robots a suite of intelligence that allow the robots to see, touch, think and move quickly to pack trailers with stable, dense walls.

Dexterity AI’s mobile robot design, called DexR, navigates autonomously to the back of trailers and connects to a conveyor system that feeds packages to the robots directly from the sortation system, the company said.

The platform’s “generative wall planning” feature takes 500 milliseconds or less to assess billions of wall-build possibilities, Dexterity AI said. The platform’s AI-powered “force control” enables a sense of touch so robots can gently nudge boxes together in creating tightly packed walls.

Machine learning ensures that with every box picked, the software ensures that the robots become more efficient in handling a broader range of packing challenges, the company said.


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.