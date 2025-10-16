FEMA Freight 101 – How Small Carriers Can Become Trusted Emergency Partners

Contributed Content

If you’ve ever thought about hauling FEMA loads, now’s the time to get your paperwork in order. FEMA’s Transportation Service Provider (TSP) program opens registration once a year — and if you miss it, you’ll be sitting on the sidelines when emergency freight starts moving. Getting approved isn’t complicated, but it does take organization, accuracy, and a few critical steps most small carriers overlook.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know — from registration to compliance to what happens when FEMA activates its carrier network, so you can secure consistent, government-backed freight when it matters most.

The freight market right now feels like survival mode. Rates are low, fuel is high, and carriers are feeling the pressure. For many small carriers, stability feels out of reach.

That’s why FEMA contracts can be a game changer. When disasters strike — hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes — FEMA mobilizes thousands of trucks to move critical supplies like water, food, and generators. They don’t post these loads on DAT or Truckstop; they rely on their pre-approved Transportation Service Provider (TSP) list or current 3PL partners.

These TSPs are verified, compliant carriers who’ve completed FEMA’s registration process and are ready to roll when emergencies hit. Many of them are small fleets or even single-truck owner-operators. FEMA doesn’t care about your size; they care about your reliability.

Here’s why FEMA freight can steady your business during volatile times:

Predictable, government-backed pay: If you’re hauling directly for FEMA, they usually pay in about 30 days after you send the invoice. But if you’re leased on or hauling through a middleman like Landstar or Crowley, your pay schedule might be different depending on their setup.

Consistent demand: Disasters don’t follow freight trends. FEMA’s demand often increases during the hurricane season.



Disasters don’t follow freight trends. FEMA’s demand often increases during the hurricane season. Credibility boost: Once you’ve hauled FEMA loads, it strengthens your reputation across other government contracting opportunities.



There’s serious money on the table — FEMA moves billions in freight annually, and much of that work lands in the hands of small carriers who’ve done the paperwork and positioned themselves to serve.

Hurricanes cause major disruptions to supply chains and tend to be enormous stimuli for freight demand, but the path of Berryl could have the opposite effect.



The reason – the primary driver of hurricane freight is FEMA.



The path of this storm is right into the heart of… pic.twitter.com/7DTlc21VCM — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) June 30, 2024

Understanding the FEMA TSP Program

Becoming a FEMA Transportation Service Provider (TSP) means you’re part of FEMA’s nationwide logistics network. When a disaster hits and FEMA activates its response, both direct TSP carriers and those working through 3PL partners are called on to move loads and deliver critical supplies across the country.

Each year, FEMA opens its TSP Registration Window during the end of the fiscal year or at the top of the fiscal year, this year enrollment begins February 2026. Once registration closes, FEMA does not accept new carriers until the next open season.

If approved, your company remains eligible for activation throughout the year. You’ll receive notice directly via email when FEMA’s logistics partners are procuring trucks, drivers, and equipment in your area.

(Photo: Playbook by FreightWaves. Melanie Patterson, an expert on teaching government contracting at an independent level, instructing a recent class on preparing to do business as a freight provider with the government.)

Step-by-Step: How to Register as a FEMA TSP

Step 1: Get Active in SAM.gov

All government vendors must have an active SAM.gov profile (System for Award Management).

Go to SAM.gov.



Create or update your profile.



Ensure your information matches your DOT registration exactly.



You’ll receive a Unique Entity ID (UEI) — this replaces the old DUNS number.



Registration is free, but allow up to 10 business days for processing.



Step 2: Confirm Your DOT and MC Authority

FEMA only accepts carriers with active DOT and MC authority and a satisfactory safety rating.

No Conditional or Unsatisfactory safety ratings allowed.



Make sure your FMCSA registration is current and insurance is properly listed.



Step 3: Prepare Your Compliance Documents

Before you access FEMA’s Transportation Management System (TMS), gather these documents:

Proof of cargo and liability insurance is required, with minimum coverage of $100,000 for cargo and $1,000,000 for liability. *Please note: recent updates have been made to these insurance requirements.



Equipment list (e.g., dry vans, reefers, flatbeds, power-only units).



Driver information with CDL and medical card verification.



W-9 and business formation documents.



Step 4: Register in FEMA’s Transportation Management System (TMS)

Go to FEMA TMS Portal.



Select “Register as a Transportation Service Provider.”



Enter your SAM.gov UEI, DOT number, and company details.



Upload required documentation.



Double-check that everything matches your SAM.gov and FMCSA records.



Processing times vary, but most applications take 2–4 weeks for review.

Step 5: Wait for Your Confirmation Email

Once FEMA verifies your submission, you’ll receive an email confirming your TSP approval. From there, you’ll be eligible for activation during emergency response events.

While you wait, make sure your trucks and drivers are ready. FEMA activations often require immediate deployment — sometimes within 24 hours of a disaster declaration.

Real-World Example: What FEMA Activation Looks Like

Let’s say a major hurricane hits Louisiana. Within hours, FEMA issues a disaster declaration and activates its logistics partners. Those partners — companies like Crowley or Landstar Government Services — pull from FEMA’s pre-approved TSP list.

If your company is registered and approved, you’ll get a direct notification offering load details, pickup instructions, and pay terms. You confirm availability, dispatch your driver, and complete the mission.

Payments are made through FEMA’s direct to small carriers and 3PL partners, typically on net-15 to net-30 terms, depending on the partner’s payment cycle and agreed upon contract terms.

That’s how small carriers stay moving — and profitable — even when the regular freight market is struggling.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Many carriers fail to qualify because of small but costly oversights. Avoid these pitfalls:

Submitting expired insurance certificates.



Using inconsistent business names between SAM.gov, FMCSA, and TMS.



Having a “Conditional” safety rating.



Missing the registration deadline — FEMA won’t reopen once it closes.



Forgetting to renew SAM.gov annually.



Take your time to ensure every document is correct before submitting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What if I miss the registration window?

You’ll have to wait until the next annual FEMA TSP enrollment period. No exceptions are made for late submissions.

Q: Do I need a special license or authority type?

No. You need active for-hire interstate authority with FMCSA and a valid DOT number.

Q: Is FEMA work year-round?

FEMA activation depends on disasters. You might move several loads in a busy season or none during quiet months. That’s why it’s best viewed as a stability booster, not your only freight source.

Q: How long does payment take?

Payments average net-15 to net-30, handled by FEMA’s 3PL and non-3PL partners.

Q: Can I use leased-on equipment?

Yes, as long as you provide proof of lease and ensure all equipment meets FEMA’s compliance standards.

The Bottom Line

Getting approved as a FEMA Transportation Service Provider isn’t just about chasing emergency freight — it’s about positioning your business to handle reliable, government-backed work when the private market slows.

Every year, thousands of small carriers miss the registration window simply because they don’t know how the process works. Don’t let that be you. Take the time now to:

Get your SAM.gov profile active.



Confirm your DOT authority and safety rating.



Gather your insurance, equipment, and compliance documents.



Submit your FEMA TSP registration before the next deadline.



Once you’re approved, you’ll be ready to roll when FEMA calls. That’s how you build consistency — not by luck, but by preparation.If you want the full play-by-play on how to get your FEMA setup right, jump into the FEMA TSP Masterclass led by Melanie Patterson — the same powerhouse who broke down government contracting in our Masterclass series. She walks you through every document, every step, and every insider tip to help you get in the game. The biggest thing? Don’t overthink it — just execute. Contracts like FEMA are how small carriers stop chasing loads and start building real, repeatable revenue.