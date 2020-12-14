Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    15,039.300
    -33.400
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.790
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,983.980
    -36.230
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.740
    -0.150
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.150
    0.220
    7.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.020
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.860
    -0.140
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.800
    0.050
    2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.320
    0.040
    1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,039.300
    -33.400
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.790
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,983.980
    -36.230
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.740
    -0.150
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.150
    0.220
    7.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.020
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.860
    -0.140
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.800
    0.050
    2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.320
    0.040
    1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
Air CargoAmerican ShipperCanadaInternationalLogistics/Supply ChainsNews

First COVID-19 vaccine shipment lands in Canada

UPS plane arrives with first doses produced at Belgian facility

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Sunday, December 13, 2020
0 17 1 minute read
Two Canada Border Services officers watch COVID-19 vaccines get unloaded from a UPS plane that delivered Canada's first shipments.
A UPS plane delivered Canada's first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-10 vaccines on Sunday night. (Photo: Office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau)

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines landed in Canada on Sunday night, coming via a UPS plane. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the arrival of vaccines in a tweet. It came on the same day as the vaccines started shipping from Pfizer in the U.S.

Canada is receiving around 30,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Sunday and Monday on several flights as well as trucks coming from the U.S. Canada’s vaccines are being produced at a facility in Belgium.

Neither the Canadian government nor UPS immediately released details about the first flight. However, an Airbus A300 from UPS’ global air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, landed at Montreal Mirabel International Airport shortly before Trudeau’s announcement.

On Friday, UPS Canada shared photos of the first boxes of the vaccine being prepared for shipment from a facility in Cologne, Germany.

The initial doses — the first of 20 million ordered — will be distributed to 14 sites across the country. 

“The delivery schedule is unfolding exactly as planned,” Canadian Armed Forces Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is overseeing the logistics of the federal government’s vaccine distribution effort, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on Sunday.

Canada ordered or reserved access to some 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates from multiple manufacturers. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received approval on Thursday. 

On Tuesday, FedEx Canada and partner Innomar Strategies won a CA$90.4 million ($70.5 million) logistics contract from the Canadian government to distribute COVID-19 vaccines from producers other than Pfizer-BioNTech.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak.

Hackers leak data from trucking firm Cardinal Logistics

FedEx, partner win $70M Canada COVID-19 vaccine logistics contract

Canadian trucking company’s shutdown gets happy-ish ending

Tags
Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist who covers cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. Before moving to Canada, he spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close