First look: Covenant Logistics Q3 profit slips on truckload weakness

Covenant Logistics Group reported lower third-quarter earnings as overcapacity and muted freight demand continued to pressure the trucking industry, company officials said.

The carrier posted adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, compared to $0.54 in Q3 2024. Total revenue rose 2.8% year-over-year to $296.9 million.

Chattanooga-based Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE: CVLG) provides truckload, expedited, dedicated, and logistics services across the U.S.

Chairman and CEO David Parker said the quarter reflected “flat performance” in Covenant’s asset-light businesses and lower results in its truckload units, largely due to “higher costs and under-utilized equipment.”