First look: Covenant Logistics Q3 profit slips on truckload weakness

Overcapacity and rising insurance, labor costs weighed on carrier’s financial results

Noi Mahoney
Covenant Logistics Group posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, compared to $0.54 in Q3 2024. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

Covenant Logistics Group reported lower third-quarter earnings as overcapacity and muted freight demand continued to pressure the trucking industry, company officials said.

The carrier posted adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, compared to $0.54 in Q3 2024. Total revenue rose 2.8% year-over-year to $296.9 million.

Chattanooga-based Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE: CVLG) provides truckload, expedited, dedicated, and logistics services across the U.S. 

Chairman and CEO David Parker said the quarter reflected “flat performance” in Covenant’s asset-light businesses and lower results in its truckload units, largely due to “higher costs and under-utilized equipment.” 

“We continued to invest in and grow within certain industries with our dedicated fleet services with new start-up contracts, which weighed on third quarter margins but are expected to improve over time,” Parker said in a news release. “We continue to evaluate contracts in the rest of our truckload business for improvement or exit. Overall, we expect modest contraction in our combined truckload fleet and growth in our asset light segments as we allocate capital toward better returning business units.”

The company’s truckload segment reported operating income of $9.2 million, down sharply from $23.1 million a year earlier, as rising insurance, wages, and maintenance costs weighed on margins. 

Freight revenue per total mile increased 5% year-over-year, but lower utilization drove a decline in overall efficiency. The expedited segment saw freight revenue fall 9% year-over-year to $80.2 million, while dedicated operations grew 11% year-over-year to $91.6 million, supported by new contracts in the protein supply chain.

Looking ahead, Covenant expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share to decline sequentially, citing reduced contributions from its transport enterprise leasing affiliate, the loss of a major managed freight customer, and continued cost headwinds. 

Covenant will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Covenant Logistics GroupQ3/25Q3/24Y/Y % Change
Total revenue$296.8M$287.8M2.8%
Truckload combined:
Revenue$199.6M$199M0.3%
Freight revenue (ex fuel)$171.7M$170M1%
Revenue per tractor per week$5,445$5,637(3.4%)
Managed freight:
Revenue$72.2M$63.3M14%
Adjusted operating income$2.6M$2.9M(10%)
Expedited freight
Revenue$94.6M$104.3M(9.3%)
Operating income$5M$12.2M(60%)
Adjusted earnings per share$0.44$0.54(18.5%)
Covenant Logistics Group key third quarter performance indicators.

