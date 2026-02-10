First Look: GXO Logistics Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc. reported higher fourth-quarter revenue year over year as the contract logistics provider continued to add new business and invest in automation, according to results released Tuesday after the market closed.

The company said fourth-quarter revenue rose 7.9% to $3.5 billion, up from $3.25 billion a year earlier, driven by growth across regions.

Adjusted earnings per share was 87 cents in the quarter, compared 83 cents per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased slightly to $255 million from $251 million a year earlier.

The results beat Wall Street expectations for fourth quarter earnings of 83 cents per share and revenue of $3.47 billion.