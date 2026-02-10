First Look: GXO Logistics Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc. reported higher fourth-quarter revenue year over year as the contract logistics provider continued to add new business and invest in automation, according to results released Tuesday after the market closed.
The company said fourth-quarter revenue rose 7.9% to $3.5 billion, up from $3.25 billion a year earlier, driven by growth across regions.
Adjusted earnings per share was 87 cents in the quarter, compared 83 cents per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased slightly to $255 million from $251 million a year earlier.
The results beat Wall Street expectations for fourth quarter earnings of 83 cents per share and revenue of $3.47 billion.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.
For the full year, GXO posted revenue of $13.2 billion, up 12.5% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $881 million from $815 million in 2024. The company also generated $259 million in free cash flow for the year, up from $251 million a year earlier.
CEO Patrick Kelleher said the company delivered record quarterly and annual revenue, citing more than $1 billion in new business wins for the third consecutive year and growing demand in high-growth verticals.
“Over the past three months, we added new leaders in our commercial and operations functions, as well as in North America, where we see a long runway for growth,” Kelleher said in a news release. “In 2026, we will steadily increase the deployment of AI and robotics across our network, both of which we expect to be long-term drivers of efficiency and performance.”
GXO said integration of its Wincanton acquisition continues and that it plans to further deploy automation and artificial intelligence across its warehouse network.
Looking ahead, GXO issued 2026 guidance calling for organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%, adjusted EBITDA of $930 million to $970 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.85 to $3.15, reflecting confidence in continued profitable growth amid steady demand for outsourced logistics services.
GXO Logistics will host a call to discuss earnings with analysts at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
|GXO
|Q4/25
|Q4/24
|Y/Y % Change
|Revenue
|$3.5B
|$3.25B
|7.7%
|Adjusted EBIDTA
|$255M
|$251M
|1.6%
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$0.87
|$0.83
|4.8%