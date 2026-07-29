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First look: Old Dominion almost a sub-70 OR

Volume metrics were down, but profitability was up

John Kingston
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Old Dominion is inching toward an OR less than 70. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

Old Dominion is getting very close to having an operating ratio that begins with a six.

Second quarter earnings for the LTL carrier produced an OR of 70.1%. It’s a sharp improvement over a year ago, when the second quarter of 2025 produced an OR of 74.6%.

For the six months, the company’s OR is now 72.9%.

Old Dominion produced the performance even as most of its metrics that measure how much business it conducted were down. Compared to a year ago, the company shipped fewer tons, had lower tonnage per day and had reduced shipments.

But its revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel rose 5.5% to $29.71. Revenue per hundredweight including fuel, which appears to have been a tailwind for the company during the quarter, jumped to $37.84 from $32.84.

Revenue per shipment excluding fuel took a bigger jump, up 7.2%.

Weight per shipment inched up 1.7%.

In the prepared statement released in conjunction with the earnings, Old Dominion CEO Marty Freeman said the company also had a 99% on-time service rate and a claims ratio of just 0.1%.

“The strength of our second quarter financial results reflects continued improvement in demand trends and the benefits of our long-term focus on yield discipline and operational execution,” Freeman said.

Old Dominion, like several other publicly-traded LTL companies, has had a rough run since early June. The vague threat of Amazon efforts in the LTL space have sent several LTL stocks sinking since then.

Old Dominion’s 52-week high was on June 9 at $252.03. It closed Tuesday at $226.28 but is still up 37.7% in the last 52 weeks.

Earnings per share of $1.68 were reported by SeekingAlpha to have beaten the Wall Street consensus by 15 cents. Revenue of $1.55 billion was slightly higher than the consensus.

An earnings call is set for 10 a.m. EDT.

 More articles by John Kingston

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John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.