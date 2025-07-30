First Look: Profitablity measures at C.H. Robinson point higher in 2Q

C.H. Robinson CEO Dave Bozeman (NASDAQ: CHRW), in releasing the company’s second quarter earnings, said it represented “six consecutive quarters of consistent outperformance through the disciplined execution of the strategy that we shared at our 2024 investor day.”

The revenue figure for the company was down, in part because of the divestiture of the company’s European Surface Transportation business, which housed the basic truck brokerage activities of the company. The decline was 7.7%.

The figure for gross profits was up 0.4% to $679.6 The adjusted operating margin was up 520 bps to 31.1%. That also marked a significant sequential jump from 26.3%.