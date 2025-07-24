First Look: Universal Logistics Holdings

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. reported second quarter revenue of $393.8 million, a 15% year-over-year decrease.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share decreased 73% year-over-year to 32 cents during the quarter.

Universal Logistics (Nasdaq: ULH) is a Warren, Michigan-based truckload transportation, intermodal and logistics provider. The company provides services across the U.S, Mexico, Canada and Colombia and has more than 10,000 employees.

The company missed Wall Street analysts’ forecasts for revenue of $398.5 million and earnings per share of 34 cents in the second quarter.