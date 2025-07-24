First Look: Universal Logistics Holdings

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. reported second quarter revenue of $393.8 million, a 15% year-over-year decrease.
The company’s adjusted earnings per share decreased 73% year-over-year to 32 cents during the quarter.
Universal Logistics (Nasdaq: ULH) is a Warren, Michigan-based truckload transportation, intermodal and logistics provider. The company provides services across the U.S, Mexico, Canada and Colombia and has more than 10,000 employees.
The company missed Wall Street analysts’ forecasts for revenue of $398.5 million and earnings per share of 34 cents in the second quarter.
“Universal’s results for the second quarter, although muted, were broadly in-line with our previously guided expectations,” Tim Phillips, Universal’s CEO, said in a news release. “As we continue to navigate a persistently weak freight backdrop, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and making strategic investments to drive our long-term growth initiatives.”
The trucking segment saw a 29.9% year-over-year decrease in second quarter revenue at $45.9 million.
On a year-over-year basis, trucking load volumes declined 22.6%, and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, declined 8.9% to $1,927.
In the contract logistics segment, which includes Universal’s value-added and dedicated services, operating revenues decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $260.6 million.
“At the end of the second quarter 2025, we managed 87 value-added programs, including 20 rail terminal operations compared to a total of 68 programs at the end of the second quarter 2024,” the company said.
Revenue in the intermodal segment decreased 13.5% year-over-year in the second quarter to $68.9 million. Load volumes declined 12.9%, while the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, was $556.
Universal Logistics announced a cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record by Oct. 1.
The company will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Friday.
|Universal Logistics Holdings
|Q2/25
|Q2/24
|Y/Y % Change
|Revenue
|$393.8M
|$462.2M
|(15%)
|Trucking revenue
|$45.9M
|$66.8M
|(31%)
|Brokerage services revenue
|$19.6M
|$53.7M
|(64%)
|Intermodal revenue
|$67.7M
|$78.1M
|(13.5%)
|Contract logistics segment
|$260.6M
|$263.6M
|(1.1%)
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$0.32
|$1.17
|(73%)
Universal Logistics key second quarter performance indicators.