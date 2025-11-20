Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsTrucking

Flatbed truck hauling excavator shuts down Kansas bridge

South Morrill Road Bridge damaged after excavator hits structure along Highway 75

Noi Mahoney
No injuries were reported after an excavator being hauled by a flatbed truck slammed into an Osage County, Kansas, bridge on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Osage County Sheriff’s Office)
Key Takeaways:

  • A highway bridge in Osage County, Kansas, has been closed indefinitely after being struck by a flatbed truck hauling an excavator.
  • No injuries were reported in the collision, which occurred on Highway 75 and led to temporary lane reductions while the bridge awaits structural assessment.
  • This incident contributes to an estimated 13,000 to 15,000 vehicle-to-bridge collisions that occur annually across the U.S.
A highway bridge in Osage County, Kansas, has been closed indefinitely after it was struck by a flatbed truck hauling an excavator on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was traveling on Highway 75 when the excavator hit the South Morrill Road Bridge between the Olivet and Melvern off-ramps around 4:30 p.m. 

No injuries were reported and authorities have not released the name of the driver or trucking company involved in the collision.

Highway 75 was reduced to one lane for several hours as crews investigated the crash and cleared debris. Officials said the bridge will remain out of service for an undetermined period while structural assessments continue.

While national data specific to heavy-duty trucks is limited, the Federal Highway Administration estimates that 13,000 to 15,000 vehicle-to-bridge collisions occur annually in the U.S. 

The The South Morrill Road bridge over I-75 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time after being struck by an excavator being hauled by a flatbed truck on Wednesday. (Photo: Coffey County Emergency Management)

Noi Mahoney

