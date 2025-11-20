Flatbed truck hauling excavator shuts down Kansas bridge

A highway bridge in Osage County, Kansas, has been closed indefinitely after it was struck by a flatbed truck hauling an excavator on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was traveling on Highway 75 when the excavator hit the South Morrill Road Bridge between the Olivet and Melvern off-ramps around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and authorities have not released the name of the driver or trucking company involved in the collision.

Highway 75 was reduced to one lane for several hours as crews investigated the crash and cleared debris. Officials said the bridge will remain out of service for an undetermined period while structural assessments continue.