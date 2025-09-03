Fleetworthy and Loadsure forge alliance to elevate fleet safety through real-time alerts

In a decisive move, Fleetworthy and Loadsure have announced a strategic partnership that brings together cutting-edge in-cab safety alerts and dynamic insurance capabilities. The collaboration grants Loadsure policyholders access to a trial of Drivewyze Safety+, Fleetworthy’s proactive, real-time driver notification system, without requiring any additional hardware installation.

The alliance merges two distinct philosophies under a shared vision: empowering fleets to operate with heightened awareness and reduced risk.

Fleetworthy, celebrated for its unified technology suite encompassing safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass, has built its reputation on innovation and widespread adoption, serving an impressive 75 percent of North America’s leading fleets.

Loadsure, meanwhile, prides itself on delivering intelligent coverage via its Holistic Freight Protection model, leveraging real-time data analytics and artificial intelligence to tailor cargo insurance and accelerate claims processing for shippers, brokers, insurers, and carriers.