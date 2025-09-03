Fleetworthy and Loadsure forge alliance to elevate fleet safety through real-time alerts

In a decisive move, Fleetworthy and Loadsure have announced a strategic partnership that brings together cutting-edge in-cab safety alerts and dynamic insurance capabilities. The collaboration grants Loadsure policyholders access to a trial of Drivewyze Safety+, Fleetworthy’s proactive, real-time driver notification system, without requiring any additional hardware installation.
The alliance merges two distinct philosophies under a shared vision: empowering fleets to operate with heightened awareness and reduced risk.
Fleetworthy, celebrated for its unified technology suite encompassing safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass, has built its reputation on innovation and widespread adoption, serving an impressive 75 percent of North America’s leading fleets.
Loadsure, meanwhile, prides itself on delivering intelligent coverage via its Holistic Freight Protection model, leveraging real-time data analytics and artificial intelligence to tailor cargo insurance and accelerate claims processing for shippers, brokers, insurers, and carriers.
At the heart of Drivewyze Safety+ lies an intuitive system designed to elevate driver awareness through real-time alerts pinpointing high-risk driving zones, whether it’s areas prone to rollover incidents, high-speed intersections, or work zones looming ahead. Seamlessly integrating with existing telematics, this feature helps fleets significantly improve safety outcomes and driver engagement.
Dillon Twombly, Chief Revenue Officer of Fleetworthy, emphasizes that this partnership is more than a technological collaboration; it is an alignment of purpose. “Drivewyze Safety+ delivers in-cab alerts that empower drivers in real time,” Twombly asserts, adding that teaming with Loadsure enables reaching a broader network of fleets committed to safeguarding their teams and cargo.
This union exemplifies Loadsure’s forward-looking philosophy. Michael Kennedy, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Loadsure, reflects that contemporary fleet safety extends beyond mere regulatory hoops, “Fleetworthy shares our belief that modern fleet safety is about more than compliance. It’s about enabling smarter operations and reducing friction. We’re proud to bring Drivewyze to our agents and fleet policyholders as part of our broader mission to protect every shipment and the people behind it.”
By integrating a proactive safety solution with flexible, data-driven insurance, the partnership offers fleets valuable enhancements: heightened visibility into operational risks, streamlined insights into driver behavior, and fortified resilience against both accidents and liability.
In a fast-evolving logistics ecosystem, this collaboration underscores how innovation can deliver tangible benefits: smarter risk mitigation, enhanced driver confidence, and ultimately, safer roads.