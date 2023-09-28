FLS Transportation acquires cross-border Mexico specialist

FLS Transportation announced Thursday the acquisition of fellow 3PL AMAC Logistics.

Arizona-based AMAC specializes in cross-border freight, connecting truckload, less-than-truckload and expedited carriers with shippers across North America. It provides inbound consolidation, outbound distribution and through trailer service at the Mexican border with Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism-certified carriers.

“AMAC Logistics brings to FLS a very tenured management team with decades of domestic and cross-border Mexico expertise,” said John Leach, FLS CEO. “This expertise, combined with our significant cross-border Canada base, will allow FLS/AMAC to be a dominant provider to shippers looking for an all-in-one solution from Mexico to Canada and throughout the United States.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Atlanta-based FLS Transportation generates $550 million in annual revenue out of 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada. Its nearly 400 employees serve more than 4,000 customers and over 54,000 carriers with roughly 400,000 trucks. In addition to a full TL and LTL freight offering, the company also provides drayage, intermodal, project logistics and freight management services.

“In addition to our culture and values aligning, we identified exciting and complementary service offerings that enhance our abilities to win for the customer and our employees,” said Doug Hazen, CEO at AMAC.





