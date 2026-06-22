FMCSA eliminates CDL violation self-reporting across US

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has finalized a rule eliminating a long-standing requirement that commercial driver’s license holders self-report traffic convictions to their state licensing agency.

The new rule removed what many trucking stakeholders viewed as a redundant compliance burden.

The final rule was published in the U.S. Federal Register and took effect on Monday. Under the change, CDL holders will no longer be required to notify their state of domicile when convicted of certain traffic violations in another state.

FMCSA said the requirement became unnecessary after state driver licensing agencies fully implemented the Exclusive Electronic Exchange (EEE) system in 2024, which automatically transmits conviction information between states through the Commercial Driver’s License Information System.

“For years, CDL holders were effectively required to report information that states were already exchanging electronically,” FMCSA wrote in the rulemaking. The agency concluded that maintaining both reporting systems created unnecessary duplication without improving safety.

The requirement dates back to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1986, which required both states and drivers to report out-of-state convictions. Drivers had 30 days to notify their licensing state of a conviction, while states were required to transmit the same information within 10 days.

Over the years, technological improvements gradually reduced the need for driver involvement, FMCSA said. Congress directed the development of a uniform electronic reporting system through the Motor Carrier Safety Improvement Act of 1999, and states ultimately adopted the exclusive electronic exchange framework that became mandatory in 2024.

Impact on trucking

For trucking companies and drivers, the practical effect could be largely administrative.

Drivers will no longer need to remember to file a separate report with their state licensing agency after receiving a conviction in another jurisdiction. Motor carriers also benefit indirectly because compliance departments will have one less driver paperwork requirement to monitor.

The change could affect owner-operators and small fleets, which often lack dedicated compliance staff and must track numerous federal and state reporting obligations.

Some industry groups supported the proposal when FMCSA issued it as a notice of proposed rulemaking in May 2025.

Commenters including the American Trucking Associations, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, Energy Marketers of America and Veolia North America argued that the requirement duplicated information already exchanged electronically between states.

Not all concerns disappeared, however.

Law firm Fried Goldberg LLC noted the new reporting requirements “could also create documentation gaps” and “delays in accountability” in the case of accidents involving commercial vehicles.

Texas, California leads nation in CDL violations

FMCSA records show that Texas and California typically lead the U.S. in CDL violations and drug/alcohol clearinghouse violations.

In 2024, Texas recorded 34,933 controlled substance and alcohol violations, while 2025 saw at least 42,050 reported violations.

California recorded approximately 17,390 positive controlled substance and alcohol violations in the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse for 2024. State-level data for 2025 shows 25,706 total substance violation records.

FMCSA said the rule does not reduce enforcement or alter how convictions are recorded against a driver’s CDL.

Traffic convictions, license withdrawals and disqualifications will continue to be transmitted electronically between state licensing agencies. FMCSA said the safety oversight process remains unchanged because states are already exchanging violation information through the electronic reporting network.