FMCSA English Proficiency Violations and Why Carriers Aren’t Being Shut Down

Through October 2025, federal motor carrier safety inspectors have issued 6,455 English language proficiency (ELP) violations while placing only 1,816 drivers out of service for the same infractions, creating a notable enforcement gap that industry experts say reflects legitimate regulatory exemptions rather than inconsistent enforcement.

The data, compiled by SONAR from DoT and FMCSA records, shows the disparity widened significantly beginning in June 2025 when ELP violations jumped from 1,399 in May to 3,925 in June. Out-of-service orders followed a similar but less pronounced trajectory, rising from 4 in May to 328 in June before peaking at 2,155 in September.

The dramatic increase in ELP enforcement activity marks a sharp reversal from nearly a decade of what amounted to a regulatory timeout. A 2015 memorandum issued during the Obama administration effectively pulled the plug on active enforcement of English language proficiency requirements, directing inspectors to back off applying the regulation. The memo remained operational policy through multiple administrations, creating what many in the industry saw as a wink-and-nod approach to ELP compliance at roadside inspections.

That changed quickly in early 2025 when a new executive order flipped the switch back on and directed the FMCSA to resume full enforcement operations. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance followed up by updating its out-of-service criteria to provide inspectors with clear guardrails for determining when a driver’s English proficiency is so poor as to warrant a shutdown. The updated CVSA criteria established specific thresholds for communication capability and standardized how inspectors assess language skills across state and federal inspection programs.