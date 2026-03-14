FMCSA Just Issued a Bulletin Warning Carriers Not to Buy or Sell DOT Numbers – Here Is Why That Warning Exists and What It Means

FMCSA does not publish emergency bulletins for hypothetical problems. When a federal agency puts out a formal, dated, publicly addressed warning that begins with the phrase “DO NOT” in all capital letters, it is because the behavior being warned against is happening — at scale, right now — and the agency wants the industry to understand that it is watching and that the consequences are not administrative inconveniences. They are the end of your operating authority.

The bulletin published today addresses something that is circulating in corners of the trucking industry with enough frequency to warrant federal intervention: the sale, purchase, and leasing of USDOT numbers and MC operating authority outside of legitimate corporate transactions. If you have seen advertisements offering aged DOT numbers for sale, if someone has approached you about “leasing” an established MC number to avoid the new carrier probationary period, or if you have considered buying a sole proprietor’s DOT number when you bought their equipment and routes — this bulletin is aimed directly at you.

Here is what the bulletin says, why FMCSA issued it today, and why every small carrier needs to understand this issue clearly.

The bulletin’s core directive is legally precise, and the precision matters.

A USDOT number is a permanent, non-transferable identifier assigned to a specific legal person. FMCSA compares it to a driver’s license or identification card. It belongs to the assigned legal entity forever. It cannot be sold. It cannot be rented. It cannot be transferred to another party through any mechanism outside of a legitimate corporate transaction.

The operating authority — what carriers know as the MC number, now being folded into the USDOT system under FMCSA’s Unified Registration System modernization — carries similar restrictions. MC numbers were more commonly transferred under the old Interstate Commerce Commission framework, when operating authority was limited to specific routes and had genuine market value. When Congress deregulated and opened authority to any route nationwide, that rationale for transfer largely disappeared. Transfers still occur in legitimate corporate transactions, but FMCSA’s bulletin makes clear that any transfer happening outside that framework — including on marketplaces, through private arrangements, or as part of informal business deals — will be treated as fraud.

The consequence is unambiguous: FMCSA stated it will initiate proceedings to inactivate the USDOT number and revoke all related registrations. That is not a fine. That is not a warning letter. It is the termination of your legal right to operate.

The bulletin draws a critical distinction between sole proprietors and corporations, and every carrier needs to understand which side of that line they sit on:

If you are a sole proprietor — John Doe doing business as Doe Trucking — your USDOT number is your number and only yours. If you sell your business, the buyer does not get your DOT number. They get your trucks, your lanes, your customer relationships, whatever assets are part of the sale. They go get their own USDOT number and build their own operating history from scratch. Nobody can ever “become” you for purposes of FMCSA registration.

If your business is incorporated — John Doe, Inc. — the USDOT number belongs to the legal entity of the corporation, not to John Doe the individual. If you sell the corporation, the DOT number goes with it as part of the corporate assets, because the corporation is the legal person holding the registration. The new owners need to update FMCSA records immediately to reflect the change in ownership and any related demographic changes. But the number travels with the entity, not with the individual.

Understanding which structure your business operates under is not a bureaucratic detail. It determines what is legally possible when you sell your business, take on a partner, or change the structure of your operation.

Why FMCSA Issued This Bulletin Today

FMCSA does not publish standalone compliance bulletins on routine matters. This one was published today — March 13, 2026 — and it sits inside a broader, accelerating federal crackdown on what FMCSA calls “chameleon carriers”: trucking companies that get shut down for safety violations, revoked authority, or enforcement actions, then reopen under a new identity — new name, new DOT number, clean record — and return to the road as if nothing happened.

The chameleon carrier problem is not new. FMCSA has been tracking it since the early 2000s, when a series of high-profile fatal crashes were traced back to carriers that had previously been forced off the road for safety violations and had simply reincarnated under new registrations. In the years since, federal investigations have found that these reincarnated carriers are approximately three times more likely to be involved in serious crashes than legitimate new-entrant carriers. The pattern is dangerous and persistent.

What is new in 2026 is the federal government’s intensity of focus on closing the registration loopholes that make chameleon operations possible. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs have made the crackdown on registration fraud a centerpiece of DOT’s safety agenda this year. A January news conference outlined the full scope: ending “ghost offices” by restoring principal place of business enforcement, requiring physical addresses where records can be inspected within 48 hours, expanding Operation SafeDRIVE roadside inspections into more states, shutting down fraudulent CDL training schools, cracking down on non-compliant ELDs, and — directly relevant to today’s bulletin — “shutting down chameleon carrier networks that use fraud and shell companies.”

The catalyst that elevated this from background enforcement priority to front-page agency action was a quadruple-fatal crash in Indiana involving a carrier — AJ Partners — that Overdrive and other outlets identified as part of a broader network of affiliated entities with undisclosed relationships. FMCSA’s investigation into AJ Partners expanded to include several connected companies. The driver had been trained at a CDL school that FMCSA subsequently flagged for investigation. The carrier had affiliations with other entities that were not disclosed to FMCSA as required by law. It was, in a single incident, a convergence of every fraud vector the agency has been trying to close: chameleon carrier structure, fraudulent CDL training, undisclosed affiliations, and an unvetted driver behind the wheel.

FMCSA Administrator Barrs directly invoked that crash when announcing the agency’s expanded anti-chameleon carrier strategy. The message from federal leadership has been consistent: if you are operating through fraud, registration deception, or shell company structures designed to obscure your compliance history, the agency is looking for you, and it has new tools to find you.

The USDOT/MC number bulletin published today is part of that enforcement surge. It is a formal notice to the market — including whatever informal marketplace may have developed for buying and selling aged DOT numbers — that FMCSA is paying attention to this specific behavior and will treat it as a revocation-level offense.

The Market That Created This Problem

To understand why FMCSA had to say this at all, you have to understand what the market for USDOT numbers looks like.

A USDOT number with operating history is worth something to certain buyers because of how the freight brokerage and shipper vetting ecosystem works. New carriers — entities that have held authority for less than a year, or that have no safety inspection history — face meaningful barriers in the market. Many brokers will not tender loads to carriers with fewer than 90 days of operating authority. Some require six months or more. Certain shipper contracts are categorically off-limits to new entrants. Insurance carriers price new-authority carriers higher because there is no inspection history to underwrite against.

An established USDOT number with a clean safety record, several years of history, and a respectable CSA score is therefore genuinely valuable. It represents access to freight that a brand-new authority cannot touch. The informal market that developed around this reality offered carriers and individuals the ability to purchase or lease that access — effectively buying their way past the new-entrant period and into the load board and shipper ecosystem that established carriers occupy.

This market also serves a darker purpose. A carrier that has accumulated a damaged safety record — high CSA scores, out-of-service violations, accident history — can use a purchased or leased “clean” DOT number to misrepresent its compliance history to brokers, shippers, and insurance carriers. The entity operating under the clean number is not the entity that earned the safety record. The safety history those vetting tools are designed to reveal is now completely disconnected from the actual operator behind the wheel. Every shipper due-diligence check, every broker carrier packet review, every insurance underwriting inquiry — all of it is being deceived by the purchased or leased identity.

For legitimate small carriers who built their safety records honestly over years of compliant operations, this is a direct competitive and safety threat. It is the registration version of what the FedEx bribery case did to the contract award process: it corrupts the information infrastructure that honest operators depend on to compete fairly. A carrier with a clean record earned that standing. A carrier operating under a purchased clean number did not.

What the MOTUS System Changes

FMCSA’s new MOTUS registration system — the replacement for its 40-year-old registration infrastructure — is specifically designed to make the kind of fraud this bulletin addresses harder to execute. MOTUS began its initial rollout in December 2025 and continues phasing in through 2026.

The key changes under MOTUS that are relevant to this bulletin include strengthened identity verification at the point of registration, improved ability to detect relationships between entities through shared addresses, phone numbers, personnel, and other data points, and tighter integration between registration records and enforcement history. Under the old system, an entity could register with minimal verification, and the connections between related carriers were difficult to identify without active investigation. Under MOTUS, FMCSA expects to detect chameleon carrier behavior and undisclosed affiliations at the front door — before authority is granted — rather than after a crash makes the investigation necessary.

The October 2025 phase-out of standalone MC numbers, under which all operating authority now ties to USDOT numbers in the Unified Registration System, is also part of this strategy. The old dual-identifier system created fraud vectors: carriers could cycle through MC numbers while maintaining a USDOT number, or obtain new MC numbers after prior authority was revoked. Consolidating everything under a single persistent USDOT number makes it harder to separate compliance history from operating identity.

For legitimate carriers, none of this creates new obligations beyond keeping your MCS-150 current, ensuring your principal place of business is a real, physical location where records can be produced within 48 hours, and updating FMCSA records promptly when ownership or organizational structure changes. Carriers operating transparently have nothing to fear from a system designed to detect fraud.

What Small Carriers Need to Do Right Now

Today’s bulletin has four practical implications for small carriers and owner-operators:

If you are buying a trucking business from a sole proprietor, understand clearly that the USDOT number does not transfer with the sale. You are buying the trucks, the contracts, the equipment, the name if you choose to keep it — but not the DOT number. You need to apply for your own USDOT number and operating authority. This is not optional and it is not negotiable. If someone is selling you a “package” that includes their personal DOT number, that transaction is illegal regardless of how it is structured, and FMCSA will inactivate the number when it discovers the transfer.

If you are buying a corporation, the USDOT number can and should transfer with the corporate entity because the corporation is the legal person holding the registration. However, you are required to update FMCSA records immediately to reflect the new ownership, new officers, and any other demographic changes. Failure to update promptly is a separate violation that can result in proceedings to revoke operating authority. Document the ownership change, update the MCS-150, and keep the paper trail from the transaction available.

If you have ever seen or been approached about purchasing, leasing, or renting an established DOT number, the federal position is now formally stated: FMCSA will revoke registrations connected to those transactions. The fact that money changed hands and both parties agreed does not create legal protection. FMCSA’s bulletin explicitly states it will initiate proceedings “despite the intent of the parties” in cases of improper transfers. Good faith is not a defense.

If you are operating under a USDOT number that was transferred to you outside of a legitimate corporate transaction — even if you did not know it was improper — your authority is at risk. This is the most urgent situation. If you purchased what you believed to be a legitimate business but the transaction did not involve a proper corporate structure, consult with a transportation attorney immediately. The exposure here is loss of all operating authority and associated registrations, which means your business cannot legally move freight until new authority is obtained.

The Broader Stakes

FMCSA’s bulletin is one document in a year’s worth of accelerating enforcement signals. Every fraud mechanism that has corrupted the carrier marketplace over the past decade — fake CDL schools, non-domiciled driver fraud, shell company structures, purchased DOT numbers, chameleon carrier reincarnation, ghost offices — is now under simultaneous federal attention in a way it has not been before.

The SAFER Transport Act, introduced in Congress and supported by many groups, would take this further: barring anyone convicted of a felony related to freight fraud or transportation theft from obtaining a USDOT number, requiring carriers to report ownership changes within 30 days, and creating automated systems to flag suspicious registration patterns. ATA’s CEO Chris Spear said it plainly at the bill’s introduction: “Ruthless and sophisticated criminals are actively exploiting loopholes in USDOT’s registration process to steal their identities, capitalize on their good names, and commit cargo theft. Small businesses are not equipped to fight large-scale fraud on their own.”

That framing matters. The market for purchased USDOT numbers is not a victimless gray area. Every time a non-compliant carrier buys access to a clean safety record, it takes freight away from the legitimate carrier whose record that was, it deceives the broker or shipper relying on that record to make a safety-based decision, and it puts unsafe equipment back on highways from which enforcement was supposed to have removed it.

The small carriers who built their safety scores over years of honest operation, who maintained their CSA numbers, who filled out their MCS-150 on time, who operated out of real offices with real records — those carriers are the direct victims of the market today’s bulletin is trying to shut down.

FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said it without ambiguity at the agency’s January press conference: “If you’re not following the rules, we’re going to put you out of business.” Today’s bulletin is the written version of that statement, addressed specifically to the DOT number marketplace. The warning has been given. What happens next depends on whether the industry takes it seriously before FMCSA’s enforcement actions make the lesson unavoidable.