FMCSA Modernizing Complaint System to Fight Freight Fraud, Coercion, Safety Gaps

For years, drivers, brokers and carriers have voiced the same complaint: Filing reports with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration often feels like yelling into the void. The National Consumer Complaint Database (NCCDB), designed initially to collect reports on bad actors in the supply chain, has been criticized for being clunky, outdated and ineffective.

Now, in a low-profile move buried in the Federal Register, the FMCSA is proposing a sweeping overhaul of the NCCDB. The goal? To turn it into a fully modernized system for flagging broker fraud, motor carrier violations, shipper coercion and questionable conduct from substance abuse professionals, medical review officers and others operating under DOT compliance rules.

It’s not a new regulation, but it might be one of the agency’s most important modernization efforts in years.

The proposed changes stem from a 2023 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report that slammed the FMCSA’s existing complaint system for lacking transparency, accountability and enforcement power. The new framework aims to change that by streamlining how complaints are filed, tracked and resolved and it aims to bring clarity to a marketplace defined by ghost carriers and untraceable fraud.



