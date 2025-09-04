FMCSA pulls three more ELDs from the approved list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Wednesday removed three more electronic logging devices from its registered list, giving affected fleets until Nov. 3 to swap out the non-compliant systems before facing enforcement action.

The latest casualties, TT ELD PT30, ELOG42 and RENAISSANCE ELD, failed to meet minimum technical requirements under federal regulations, FMCSA said. All three devices now appear on the agency’s growing revoked devices list. “Motor carriers and drivers who continue to use the revoked ELDs listed above on or after November 3, 2025 will be in violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1), ‘No record of duty status’ , and drivers will be placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria,” FMCSA warned in its notice to industry.

In July, FMCSA yanked WALKER ELD and SR ELD from the approved list. Earlier this year, six more devices got the boot, including repeat offender Blue Star ELD, which has had devices revoked three separate times in nine months. The revolving door of ELD revocations is becoming a serious headache for carriers who chose bargain-basement providers only to find themselves scrambling for replacements when their devices get pulled. Some fleets have been through multiple ELD swaps, racking up installation costs, driver training time and compliance headaches with each switch.

Currently, 262 ELDs sit on FMCSA’s revoked list. While 219 of those were self-revoked by manufacturers, often because they went out of business or couldn’t maintain compliance, 43 were yanked by the agency for failing to meet federal standards. The most common violation? Display problems. Many of the recent revocations stem from ELDs that can’t be “reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without entering the commercial motor vehicle,” a basic requirement that’s apparently tougher to nail down than it sounds.