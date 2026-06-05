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FMCSA reviews 11 epilepsy waiver requests from commercial drivers 

Applicants from nine states seek exemptions allowing interstate trucking careers to continue

Noi Mahoney
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Federal regulators are seeking public comment on 11 requests from drivers with seizure histories who want permission to operate commercial vehicles in interstate commerce. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is seeking public comment on applications from 11 individuals requesting exemptions from federal rules that generally prohibit people with epilepsy or other seizure-related conditions from operating commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce.

According to a notice published in the Federal Register on May 28, the applicants are seeking exemptions from FMCSA regulations that require commercial drivers to have no established medical history or clinical diagnosis of epilepsy or any condition likely to cause a loss of consciousness or loss of vehicle control. 

If approved, the exemptions would allow the individuals to operate commercial vehicles across state lines despite having a history of seizures and, in most cases, continuing to take anti-seizure medications.
FMCSA has authority to grant medical exemptions on a case-by-case basis if it determines the applicant can maintain a level of safety equivalent to or greater than that achieved under existing regulations. Exemptions are generally issued for two years, matching the maximum duration of a driver’s medical certification.

The 11 applicants come from Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vermont and Wisconsin. Several already hold commercial driver’s licenses, while others currently possess standard driver’s licenses and are seeking the ability to pursue commercial driving opportunities.

According to FMCSA, the applicants have been seizure-free for periods ranging from nearly seven years to more than two decades. Most continue to take anti-seizure medications under stable treatment plans, while one applicant has been off medication since 2022. In each case, the applicant’s treating physician expressed support for the exemption request.

FMCSA has operated an epilepsy exemption program since 2013, evaluating applicants based on medical records, driving histories, expert medical guidance and public comments. The agency said it considers recommendations from a medical expert panel, along with each driver’s individual circumstances, when determining whether an exemption should be granted.

The agency routinely grants such exemptions. In 2024, FMCSA approved epilepsy waivers for 14 drivers, noting they had remained seizure-free for extended periods while maintaining stable treatment regimens. The agency concluded those drivers were unlikely to experience seizures that would pose a risk to public safety.

Public comments on the latest applications will be accepted through June 29. FMCSA will review the submissions, medical information and safety analyses before determining whether the exemptions should be approved.

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com