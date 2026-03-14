FMCSA: Stop buying and selling paper trucking companies

When a federal agency leads a formal, dated, publicly addressed warning with the words “DO NOT” in all capital letters, it means the behavior they are describing is already happening at scale, right now, and it has gotten big enough that the agency felt the need to put the entire industry on notice. When I met with Agency leadership originally and in ongoing discussions since, one of our discussion points has been this very issue, and the sites and messenger apps that sell these authorities at scale. It’s a huge issue.

Yesterday’s bulletin, dated March 13, 2026, tells the trucking world in plain language: do not buy, sell, or lease a USDOT number or operating authority outside of a legitimate corporate transaction. Get caught doing it and FMCSA will inactivate your number and revoke every registration tied to it. Not a fine. Not a warning letter. The end of your legal right to operate.

The underground economy necessitated this bulletin. Who is buying these numbers? Who is selling them? What do they cost? Why would someone pay ten thousand dollars for something that costs three hundred dollars to get legitimately? I’m glad you asked.

Why an old number is worth real money

New motor carrier authority costs roughly $300 in federal fees. You can obtain a USDOT number and operating authority in a few days. So why are people paying $5,000, $10,000 or more for an aged one?

In the vetting ecosystem that brokers and shippers use every day, age equals trust and trust equals freight.

When a broker or shipper pulls a carrier’s profile, they are looking at years in operation, safety rating, inspection history, crash records, and insurance tenure. A carrier that appeared in the system 60 days ago triggers skepticism, tighter scrutiny, and in many cases outright rejection from shipper-approved carrier programs and freight networks. Some broker TMS platforms will not even allow a carrier under 90 days old onto their approved lists.

The new carrier probationary period makes this worse. New entrants are subject to heightened regulatory scrutiny for their first 12 to 18 months. That is a long time to fight for freight against established carriers with clean histories and working broker relationships.

An aged authority cuts all that waiting short. A corporation with a five-year-old USDOT number, clean inspection history, and insurance tenure that looks like a real operating carrier gets you into freight relationships that would take years to build the right way.

In some of these transactions, the number is only the beginning. The full package being sold includes email accounts with histories of shipper correspondence, DAT and TruckStop profiles with established ratings, bank accounts with operating history, and carrier packets already on file with major brokers. You are not buying a registration. You are buying a manufactured identity.

The tell that most people don’t know to look for

The USDOT number and the MC authority don’t always age together.

Under the old dual registration system, a carrier could have a decade-old USDOT number tied to a corporation while the MC operating authority was pulled, revoked, or allowed to lapse, then reinstated later. When someone acquires that corporation and reactivates or transfers the authority, the DOT shows one age and the effective authority date shows another. That gap is a tell.

The reverse happens too. Someone acquires what used to be a standalone MC authority, but the USDOT number attached to their operation is fresh because the DOT itself could not actually transfer. The MC looks seasoned. The safety registration appears to have been issued last week. That mismatch is sitting right there in FMCSA data for anyone who knows to look.

Most people don’t look.

The broker approving a carrier packet is checking whether the insurance certificate is current and whether the safety rating is satisfactory. The deeper questions don’t get asked. Is this the same management that built this safety record? Do these registration dates actually line up? Was there a corporate structure change that should have triggered a new registration? Those questions get asked after something goes wrong. Usually, after someone is hurt.

MOTUS changes the front door but not the back room

October 2025 was supposed to mark the phase-out of standalone MC numbers, with all operating authority now tied to USDOT numbers in the Unified Registration System. That was put on hold for now. MOTUS, the registration modernization platform that began rolling out in December 2025, strengthens identity verification at registration and improves the ability to detect relationships between entities through shared addresses, phone numbers, and personnel.

That is a real upgrade. Under the old system, you could stand up a new entity with minimal verification, and the connections between related carriers were nearly impossible to identify without active investigation. MOTUS is designed to catch that at the front door before authority is ever granted.

What MOTUS does not stop? A bad actor who goes through proper paperwork, acquires a corporation with a clean history, updates the FMCSA records as required, and then runs the operation unsafely. The history transfers legally. The safety culture does not go with it.

That is the same problem that defines chameleon carrier behavior. The mechanism is different. The outcome is the same. A dangerous operator running under a clean identity.

The marketplace nobody wants to name

Websites and messenger apps, such as Telegram and Signal, have functioned as informal marketplaces where trucking authorities, corporate entities with operating histories, and related assets change hands. Some transactions appear to be legitimate corporate sales on their face. Others don’t survive scrutiny. FMCSA’s bulletin’s reference to transfers happening “online or elsewhere from an unknown person” is a direct acknowledgment that these platforms exist and are being used as venues for exactly the activity the agency is now warning against.

The sellers on these platforms are not always the original carriers. Sometimes the original carrier sells the entity to an intermediary, who then resells it again. By the time a buyer acquires the authority, the paper trail back to the operating history being sold is multiple transactions deep.

Reports from industry sources document unsolicited offers to purchase MC numbers for cash, typically from buyers outside the United States, ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 at the low end of the market. Well-aged authorities with clean safety records and established shipper relationships command significantly more. The $10,000 figure is not an outlier. It reflects what the market will actually bear for something that provides a meaningful shortcut to someone who cannot, or does not want to, earn that trust legitimately.

This is not a paperwork problem

When a carrier with a hidden compliance history acquires a clean identity and puts trucks back on the road, every broker and shipper who approved that carrier did so based on a lie. The liability exposure they believed they were managing was a fiction. The safety record they vetted belonged to someone else.

I have spent a significant amount of time investigating carrier networks in which the reincarnation pattern spans multiple entities, multiple DOT numbers, and multiple jurisdictions. The KGZ network. Super Ego Holding. One network in Northern Virginia has 382 carriers tied to a single email address and 347 crashes. In every one of those investigations, the central question was the same. How did an operator with a documented safety problem return to the road with apparent legitimacy? The answer was always the same thing. The identity was rebuilt faster than the accountability could catch up.

Buying an aged authority is a faster and cleaner version of that mechanism. You skip the rebuild entirely. You purchase legitimacy wholesale.

Reported fraud cases involving unauthorized use of DOT numbers rose more than 50 percent between 2020 and 2024. That trajectory did not reverse on its own. It took a registration modernization initiative, an expanded enforcement posture from FMCSA leadership, congressional pressure, and, as of yesterday, a formal public bulletin telling the industry that the agency is watching this specific behavior and will treat it as a revocation-level offense.

What this means for legitimate operators

For carriers buying or selling a business the right way, nothing changes. If a corporation is sold and continues operating as the same legal entity, the USDOT number stays with the company, provided FMCSA records are updated to reflect the new ownership. Corporate transactions still work the way they always have. Document it. Update the MCS-150. Keep the transaction paper trail available.

For everyone else, the FMCSA stated it will initiate proceedings regardless of the parties’ intent in cases of improper transfers. The fact that money changed hands and both parties agreed does not create legal protection. You can pay $10,000 for an aged authority on a website and still lose everything when FMCSA discovers the transfer was not legitimate.

The bulletin dropped yesterday. The market for these numbers has existed for years. FMCSA is now on record that they know it exists, what it is being used for, and that participation in it will end your operating authority.

Whether the people buying and selling trucking identities online read federal compliance bulletins is a different question. We already know that answer.