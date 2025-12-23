FMCSA’s Triangle Study Is All About Driverless Trucks

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to know if those orange warning triangles truckers place behind their rigs actually do anything. On the surface, it sounds like the kind of bureaucratic wheel-spinning that makes taxpayers wonder what their money is actually buying. Buried in the regulatory filing published this week is the real story, and it has almost nothing to do with triangles.

The agency announced Monday it’s recruiting 256 drivers for a controlled study at a “state-of-the-art driving research facility” to determine whether warning devices “meaningfully influence crash-relevant aspects of human performance.” The study will deploy eye-tracking technology, differential GPS, and instrumented vehicles to measure exactly when and how drivers notice a parked or disabled commercial motor vehicle. Total research burden: just over 500 hours.

This study exists because autonomous trucks are coming, and current regulations require a human driver to physically exit the vehicle and place warning devices when stopped on the roadway. No driver, no compliance. That’s a hard barrier for Level 4 autonomous operations, and companies like Waymo and Aurora have already filed exemption requests to get around it.

The filing explicitly cites “advances in automated driving system technology” as a driving force behind the research. It references pending exemption applications from autonomous vehicle developers. It acknowledges that current regulations “reference or require a ‘driver'” in ways that create “potential barriers to regulatory compliance” for ADS-equipped commercial motor vehicles.