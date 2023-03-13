Forwarder EFW acquires trade show logistics operator

Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) announced Monday it has acquired trade show logistics and exhibit services provider Legacy Logistics.

Reading, Pennsylvania-based Legacy handles transportation, warehousing and storage for trade shows, tours and events. It also handles fixture and display setups for retailers.

The deal expands EFW’s existing events business. Legacy’s customers are expected to benefit from EFW’s national network of warehouses, enhanced technology and freight forwarding services.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Acquiring Legacy Logistics elevates our ability to provide trade show solutions to our customers,” said Scott Fisher, CEO of EFW. “Their experience in the trade show space and cultural match with EFW will definitely strengthen us and be valuable for our mutual clients and employees.”

Legacy will now operate under the EFW Tradeshow banner.





Richmond, Virginia-based EFW is a subsidiary of Estes, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers and the largest private carrier in North America. EFW is a domestic and international freight forwarder providing custom logistics and warehousing.

“We look forward to bringing our expertise and capabilities to EFW’s customers and expanding our reach together,” said Legacy founder and CEO Ernie Magalotti.

Magalotti will continue in his leadership responsibilities as senior vice president of EFW Tradeshow.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

