FourKites, BluJay Solutions renew partnership agreement

FourKites and BluJay Solutions have renewed their partnership agreement that allows customers to access FourKites visibility data within the BluJay transportation management system.

“FourKites’ objective is to collaborate with BluJay on strategic, innovative opportunities to increase the savings we provide customers through our mutual offering,” said Frank Iannotti, chief revenue officer at FourKites. “Through this renewed partnership, FourKites will be able to align our solutions with machine learning-based capabilities and improved, updated integration methods to help ensure our customers are receiving the maximum value across their end-to-end operations.”

BluJay offers what it calls the BluJay DNA – data, networks and applications – for the “frictionless supply chain.” The company provides managed transportation, procurement, cloud services and professional services to help guide customers.

The partnership between FourKites and BluJay created an integrated platform that customers like Ace Hardware benefit from.

“We chose FourKites for its proven turnkey integration with our BluJay TMS. With FourKites’ data deeply integrated into BluJay, we have a one-stop shop for information about each shipment. With real-time visibility, we will be able to see the current status of orders for our 4,000-plus stores,” said Terrance Howard, director of transportation at Ace Hardware.

FourKites offers a predictive freight visibility platform across all modes. Since the initial agreement between the two companies, a shared customer base has developed.

“Over the past few years, we have grown our mutual customer base to 30-plus enterprise customers and continue to drive innovation and data visibility for our customers. One of the ways we provide incremental value for customers is through partnerships with other industry leaders that enrich our ecosystem,” said Chris Timmer, chief revenue officer at BluJay Solutions. “We are excited to take another step forward with FourKites that reinforces our commitment to providing the capabilities customers need for best-in-class supply chain execution.”

