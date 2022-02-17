FourKites, Narvar team up to increase visibility in retail supply chain

Narvar and FourKites announced on Wednesday a new partnership that will provide retailers with increased supply chain visibility of their goods from the first to last miles of transit.

The partnership enhances the customer experience, the companies said in a joint release, by allowing brands to gain better control over their shipments.

“The combination of FourKites’ data science breakthroughs and robust carrier network with Narvar’s last-mile solution will bring all of a retailer’s most valuable data into a single platform,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “This streamlined view allows shippers to leverage upstream and downstream visibility to provide a seamless post-purchase experience for the end customer. The result? Highly efficient, reliable and sustainable supply chains that shrink delivery times while maximizing trackability for customers.”

Narvar, which provides post-purchase solutions to retailers, has been working to improve visibility for customers. In November, it launched Monitor, which provides detailed tracking information across a brand’s entire delivery network, including real-time data collected from integrations with UPS (NYSE: UPS), to help proactively detect and address supply chain issues before they become customer experience problems.

The new partnership with FourKites provides deeper insights from the time of original shipping, creating seamless end-to-end supply chain visibility, Narvar said. Further, the agreement leverages FourKites’ Dynamic ETA product, which offers increased visibility for shippers, carriers and 3PLs through shipment tracking from pre-pickup through proof of delivery.

“Through our partnership with FourKites, Narvar clients will gain essential visibility into their end-to-end supply chain, which ultimately helps them provide the accuracy and transparency that customers demand when awaiting their orders,” said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of Narvar. “Together we’ll provide important logistics insights that retailers need to stay agile in this volatile environment.”

The combined offering will result in more accurate ETAs and “deliver critical real-time supply chain intelligence and analytics, and account for inventory further up the supply chain, to make smarter fulfillment decisions and satisfy customer demand,” the companies noted.

Narvar is used by top retailers and brands, including Home Depot, Levi’s, Patagonia and Lululemon. Among the services it provides are delivery tracking and managing and automating returns processes.

FourKites offers global end-to-end multimodal visibility solutions, including visibility into yard and warehouse operations, to help companies improve their shipment tracking and decision-making processes.

