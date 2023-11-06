FRA awards $16B in grants to passenger rail projects

The Federal Railroad Administration is awarding $16.4 billion to 25 passenger rail projects in seven states where the Northeast Corridor runs between Boston and Washington.

Some of these projects will also help facilitate the movement of freight goods via rail since freight rail and passenger rail share tracks in certain areas in the Northeast.

Projects were selected from the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail, a program funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law of 2021.

Many of the projects call for the replacement of bridges that are more than 100 years old. Other capital improvements include upgrades to tunnels, tracks, power systems, signals and stations, according to a Monday news release.

“The President’s investments in rail are the boldest ever, and they’re going to bring immediate benefits to communities and the economy while laying the foundation for generations of growth,” FRA Administrator Amit Bose said in the release. “On the heels of 70 nationwide rail projects announced last month — projects funded through FRA’s CRISI program that will make freight rail safer and strengthen supply chains — today’s investment will help ensure essential rail corridors like the Northeast Corridor are modern, safe, and convenient, giving Americans access to world-class passenger service.”

Projects that could also impact freight rail movements include:





Susquehanna River Bridge replacement, $2.08 billion.

The project calls for two new two-track bridges between Havre De Grace and Perryville, Maryland, that will replace an 117-year-old existing bridge. One track will enable 125-mph operations, while the other track will allow for 160-mph operations. The existing bridge currently permits 90-mph operations. Amtrak as well as the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) will fund $520.3 million of the project costs.

Connecticut River Bridge replacement, $826.6 million.

This project will replace an existing 116-year-old bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, Connecticut, with a modern and resilient bridge south of the existing bridge. Amtrak will provide $148 million in matching funds, while Connecticut will provide $58 million in matching funds.

Walk Bridge replacement, $465 million.

Funding will help construct a new bridge in Norwalk, Connecticut, that will replace an existing 127-year-old bridge. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will match $87.2 million, while Amtrak will match $29.1 million.

Devon Bridge replacement, $245.9 million.

Funding will go toward project development and final design for a new bridge that will replace a 118-year-old bridge between Stratford and Milford, Connecticut. CTDOT will provide matching funds of $45.5 million, while Amtrak will provide $16 million.

Hartford Line double tracking, $104.9 million.

This project seeks to improve track, signals and grade crossings in three segments totaling 6.2 miles between New Haven, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts. Double tracking is also planned to expand rail capacity. CTDOT will provide $41.9 million toward the project.

Pelham Bay Bridge replacement, $58.3 million.

Funding will go toward the final design of a new two-track bridge that will replace an existing 115-year-old structure in Bronx, New York. Amtrak will match $14.6 million.

Gunpowder River Bridge replacement, $30 million.

Funding will go toward development activities aimed at replacing a 110-year-old, two-rack bridge with a new four-track structure plus track upgrades. Amtrak and MDOT/MTA will match $5.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

Saugatuck River bridge replacement, $23.2 million.

This project will fund the development needed to replace a 118-year-old existing bridge in Westport, Connecticut, with a new bridge. CDOT will match $4.2 million, while Amtrak will match $1.6 million.

Bush River Bridge replacement, $18.8 million.

Funding will go toward project development to replace the 110-year-old, two-track, movable Bush River Bridge in Harford County, Maryland, with high-level fixed structures that will have track upgrades. Amtrak and MDOT/MTA will provide $3.7 million and $980,000 respectively.

New Haven Line network infrastructure upgrade, $15.4 million.

This project seeks to replace and upgrade fiber optic communications cables and network infrastructure at 60 locations along the New Haven Line in Connecticut, which is used by Amtrak, the Metro-North commuter railroad and freight operators. CTDOT will provide $2.7 million, while Amtrak will fund $1.1 million for the project.

Meanwhile, other projects receiving significant federal funding include $4.7 billion to replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel with the Frederick Douglass Tunnel; $3.8 billion for constructing the Hudson River Tunnel in New Jersey and New York; and $1.26 billion for rehabilitating the East River Tunnel in New York.

A total of $36 billion over the next five years could be made available in the intercity passenger rail improvements program, with $12 billion going toward intercity passenger rail projects and high-speed rail projects nationwide, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in Monday’s release. Further announcements on these grants could be made in the coming months.

The full list of projects is available here.

