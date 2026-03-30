Freight bankruptcies mount in March as trucking, logistics firms file Chapter 11

Bankruptcies across the freight transportation and logistics sector continued to mount in March, with trucking companies, logistics providers, last-mile delivery firms and marine operators filing for Chapter 11 protection, continuing a trend that began in January and February as financial pressure across the supply chain persists.

A wide range of companies filed for bankruptcy protection, from small trucking fleets with only a handful of drivers to larger marine transportation operators and last-mile delivery contractors employing over 100 workers. Many of the companies said they intend to continue operating while restructuring debt under court supervision.

Trucking carriers filing Chapter 11

Several trucking companies filed for bankruptcy in March, many operating small fleets:

SP Trans Inc. (Illinois) — approximately 13 drivers.

(Illinois) — approximately 13 drivers. Harlow Enterprises LLC (West Virginia) — approximately 8 drivers.

(West Virginia) — approximately 8 drivers. Dynamic Transport Service Inc. (Florida) — 1 driver.

(Florida) — 1 driver. W. Jackson Trucking LLC (Arkansas) — approximately 12 drivers hauling agricultural commodities.

(Arkansas) — approximately 12 drivers hauling agricultural commodities. SN Transport Inc. (Puerto Rico) — approximately 23 drivers, including U.S. mail hauling.

(Puerto Rico) — approximately 23 drivers, including U.S. mail hauling. G & R Systems LLC (New Jersey) — 1 driver and 1 truck.

Most of these carriers reported relatively small asset bases but significant liabilities, a pattern that has become increasingly common among small and midsize trucking companies during the freight downturn.

Logistics, last-mile and transportation services companies Bankruptcy filings in March also included logistics and delivery providers: Cal Logistics Group LLC — freight brokerage firm (employee count not listed).

— freight brokerage firm (employee count not listed). Hyse Industries Inc. — third-party logistics and shipping brokerage (employee count not listed).

— third-party logistics and shipping brokerage (employee count not listed). Patriot DSP LLC — Amazon Delivery Service Partner with approximately 95–120 delivery associates and a fleet of 35–45 vans. Marine and transportation support companies Several larger transportation-related companies also filed for Chapter 11: Crosby Marine Transportation LLC — marine towing company operating approximately 45 vessels.

— marine towing company operating approximately 45 vessels. Swiftships LLC — shipbuilding and repair company.

— shipbuilding and repair company. Sparhawk Truck and Trailer Inc. — heavy-duty truck and trailer maintenance and repair company. These filings show that financial distress is spreading beyond trucking into marine transportation, equipment services and last-mile delivery — all key parts of the freight ecosystem. Chapter 11 filings – March 2026 (Freight-related) Company Segment Employees/Drivers Assets Liabilities SP Trans Inc. Trucking 13 drivers $0–$50K $1M–$10M Harlow Enterprises LLC Trucking 8 drivers $50K–$100K $0–$50K Dynamic Transport Service Inc. Trucking 1 driver $50K–$100K $100K–$500K W. Jackson Trucking LLC Trucking 12 drivers $0–$50K $1M–$10M SN Transport Inc. Trucking 23 drivers $100K–$500K $1M–$10M G & R Systems LLC Trucking/Logistics 1 driver $0–$50K $100K–$500K Cal Logistics Group LLC Freight Broker Not listed $100K–$500K $100K–$500K Hyse Industries Inc. 3PL Not listed $50K–$100K $0–$50K Patriot DSP LLC Last-mile delivery 95–120 employees $100K–$500K $1M–$10M Sparhawk Truck & Trailer Inc. Truck repair Not listed $1M–$10M $10M–$50M Crosby Marine Transportation LLC Marine transport Fleet of 45 vessels $100M–$500M $100M–$500M Swiftships LLC Shipbuilding Not listed $10M–$50M $10M–$50M The continued rise in bankruptcies across trucking, brokerage, last-mile delivery and marine transportation signals that the freight recession is still working its way through the supply chain. While bankruptcies and restructurings can remove excess capacity and help rebalance freight markets, they also create risks for shippers, brokers and carriers through unpaid invoices, service disruptions and tighter credit conditions. If the pace of Chapter 11 filings continues through 2026, the industry could see increased consolidation across trucking, logistics and transportation services as financially weaker operators restructure or exit the market.