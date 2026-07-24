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Freight Distress Report: Supply chain providers cut more than 1,200 jobs

Temco Logistics, Freight Handlers, GEODIS and CJ Logistics are among companies closing facilities or reducing operations

Noi Mahoney
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Warehouse operators, final-mile providers and manufacturers disclosed more than 1,200 planned layoffs as bankruptcy filings mounted among carriers and freight-dependent businesses. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Companies across the freight economy disclosed plans to eliminate at least 1,222 jobs as warehouse operators, delivery providers and manufacturers continued to consolidate facilities and adjust their networks.

Amazon, Temco Logistics and Freight Handlers Inc. accounted for most of the layoffs announced from July 10 through July 24, while 10 transportation, distribution and freight-dependent businesses sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The largest announcement came from Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), which plans to temporarily close its 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and lay off 494 employees while the property undergoes a $200 million renovation.

The facility is scheduled to close Sept. 17 and reopen in late 2028, making the Amazon reductions temporary rather than a permanent exit from the market.

Temco Logistics disclosed another 223 layoffs across three states as the final-mile provider discontinues flatbed delivery operations nationwide. The company plans to cut 92 positions in Lithonia, Georgia; 71 in West Dallas; and 60 in Hialeah, Florida.

Freight Handlers Inc., commonly known as FHI, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice covering 168 employees at five Publix Super Markets distribution centers in Florida. The permanent layoffs follow the loss of FHI’s third-party unloading contract, according to the notice.

The latest filings also include permanent closures or workforce reductions at facilities operated by GEODIS, CJ Logistics America, GXO Logistics, Niagara Bottling and International Paper.

Logistics and manufacturing layoffs announced July 10-24

CompanyLocationType of companyLayoffsReason
AmazonPort St. Lucie, FloridaE-commerce fulfillment and warehousing494Temporary closure for a $200 million renovation; reopening planned for late 2028
Freight Handlers Inc.Five Publix distribution centers in Florida, including Sarasota and LakelandWarehouse unloading and freight-handling contractor168Lost its third-party unloading contract
Temco LogisticsLithonia, GeorgiaFinal-mile delivery and logistics92Nationwide discontinuation of flatbed delivery operations
Temco LogisticsWest Dallas, TexasFinal-mile delivery and logistics71Nationwide discontinuation of flatbed delivery operations
Temco LogisticsHialeah, FloridaFinal-mile delivery and logistics60Nationwide discontinuation of flatbed delivery operations
CJ Logistics AmericaUniversity Park, IllinoisContract logistics and warehousing89Local facility closure; additional explanation was not included in the notice
GEODISRedlands, CaliforniaContract logistics and warehousing81Permanent facility closure
International PaperCarrollton, TexasPackaging manufacturer64Network optimization and permanent closure of the Carrollton South plant
Niagara BottlingWoodridge, IllinoisBeverage manufacturing and distribution57Plant closure
GXO LogisticsSan Bernardino, CaliforniaContract logistics and warehousing46Permanent facility closures and related workforce reductions
Total1,222

The announcements do not necessarily mean all 1,222 employees have already been separated. Several notices list effective dates in September, while Amazon’s closure is planned for Sept. 17.

International Paper said its Carrollton, Texas, packaging plant will permanently close around Sept. 14, affecting 45 hourly workers and 19 salaried employees. The company attributed the move to an ongoing network optimization strategy under CEO Andy Silvernail.

GEODIS plans to close its facility at 1950 Palmetto Ave. in Redlands, California, eliminating 81 positions beginning Sept. 3. GXO’s San Bernardino reductions are scheduled for Sept. 18, while Niagara Bottling’s Woodridge, Illinois, filing covers 57 employees affected by a plant closure.

10 companies seek Chapter 11 protection

The period also produced Chapter 11 filings from seven trucking, courier or logistics businesses and three freight-dependent manufacturers and distributors.

Eagle Logistics LLC, a Wayne, New Jersey-based general freight carrier, filed for protection July 21 with liabilities estimated between $1 million and $10 million and assets of no more than $50,000.

The filing is notable because Eagle Logistics is substantially larger than the other carriers in the bankruptcy group. The company was listed with 151 power units and 242 drivers and operated a dedicated U.S. Postal Service team route between Jacksonville, Florida, and Jersey City, New Jersey.

The source material does not state what prompted Eagle Logistics to seek court protection.

Power Lane Logistics Distribution & Warehousing Inc. filed Chapter 11 in California on July 22. The Tracy-based warehousing and transportation provider listed both assets and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. Its federal operating authority was listed as not authorized, although its USDOT registration remained active.

Other transportation-related filings included:

  • Royal Express Delivery Inc., a Simi Valley, California-based courier that historically operated 18 vehicles and employed 22 drivers.
  • Rambo Transport Inc., a Bakersfield, California-based carrier operating five power units and employing eight drivers.
  • C-M Transport LLC, a Vassar, Michigan-based livestock and general freight hauler with five power units and four drivers.
  • Redefined Transportation Inc., a Long Beach, California-based intermodal drayage carrier operating 17 tractors and 28 chassis.
  • TeamSeven Logistics/Chosen Spirit, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based carrier listed with one power unit and one driver.

Court filings generally did not identify the specific business conditions that caused the companies to seek bankruptcy protection. Safety statistics, fleet counts or prior authority interruptions contained in carrier databases provide operational context but do not establish the reason for the bankruptcy cases.

Freight-dependent distributors and manufacturers restructure

Three companies outside the core trucking sector also filed Chapter 11 petitions.

Tradavo Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based wholesale supplier serving campground and hospitality retailers, filed July 16. The company reported assets between $100,000 and $500,000 and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million.

Collabow Inc., a Los Angeles-based women’s apparel manufacturer and wholesaler, filed July 14 with both assets and liabilities estimated between $1 million and $10 million. The company was listed with approximately 45 to 50 full-time employees and used wholesale and e-commerce distribution channels.

World Food LLC, a Florida perishable prepared-food manufacturer, filed July 13 with assets under $50,000 and liabilities estimated between $500,000 and $1 million. The provided court summary did not state a reason for the filing. The company was previously estimated to employ between 160 and 200 people.

Bankruptcy filings

CompanyLocationBusiness typeFiling dateEstimated assetsEstimated liabilities
Eagle Logistics LLCWayne, New JerseyLong-distance truckload carrierJuly 21$0-$50,000$1 million-$10 million
Power Lane Logistics Distribution & Warehousing Inc.Tracy, CaliforniaWarehousing and transportationJuly 22$1 million-$10 million$1 million-$10 million
Royal Express Delivery Inc.Simi Valley, CaliforniaCourier and express deliveryJuly 21$0-$50,000$0-$50,000
Rambo Transport Inc.Bakersfield, CaliforniaLong-distance truckload carrierJuly 21$100,000-$500,000$100,000-$500,000
C-M Transport LLCVassar, MichiganLivestock and general freight carrierJuly 19$0-$50,000$500,000-$1 million
Redefined Transportation Inc.Long Beach, CaliforniaIntermodal drayage and local truckingJuly 14$100,000-$500,000$1 million-$10 million
TeamSeven Logistics/Chosen SpiritGreen Bay, WisconsinLong-distance truckload carrierJuly 14$100,000-$500,000$100,000-$500,000
Tradavo Inc.Lakewood, ColoradoHospitality food and beverage distributorJuly 16$100,000-$500,000$1 million-$10 million
Collabow Inc.Los Angeles, CaliforniaApparel manufacturing and wholesale distributionJuly 14$1 million-$10 million$1 million-$10 million
World Food LLCKissimmee, FloridaPrepared-food manufacturerJuly 13$0-$50,000$500,000-$1 million

Why it matters: The latest notices show freight-sector distress extending beyond small trucking companies, with major warehouse networks, final-mile providers and freight-dependent manufacturers closing facilities or restructuring operations while more than 1,200 jobs face elimination.

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com