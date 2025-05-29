Freight Fraud and Cargo Theft: The Epidemic Nobody Wants to Talk About

In the trucking industry, fraud and cargo theft are full-blown crises. Maybe this isn’t Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese-level organized crime, but make no mistake, organized crime exploits vulnerabilities in our supply chains and it’s impacting everyone from small carriers to global shippers. We delve into the realities of freight fraud, the effectiveness of recent Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration identity checks and how industry initiatives like Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) verification and the Freight Fraud Task Force are reshaping the fight against these crimes.

Understanding Freight Fraud and Cargo Theft

At its simplest, freight fraud is a deception involving carriers, brokers or shippers to steal freight, money or even company identities. Common tactics include double brokering, where fraudulent brokers rebook freight without authorization, often leaving carriers unpaid, and carrier identity theft, in which scammers use legitimate carrier credentials, including MC or DOT numbers, to book and steal freight. Legitimate carriers suffer twice, losing income and getting saddled with compliance violations they didn’t commit or lawsuits they had no involvement in.

Cargo theft has become sophisticated. Criminal groups arrange fake pickups using forged paperwork, forged credentials and counterfeit identification. Recently, authorities in Los Angeles County alone recovered over $1.3 million in stolen merchandise, ranging from electric bikes and Sony TVs to beauty products and electronics, emphasizing how lucrative and widespread these crimes have become.

Why Fraud Is Thriving

Part of the blame lies with the agency designed to prevent it, the FMCSA. Existing laws such as MAP-21 (2012) explicitly require the FMCSA to vet brokers thoroughly, yet these requirements, like mandatory knowledge tests and documented experience, remain largely unenforced.

Today, anyone with roughly $1,500 (a $300 FMCSA fee, $1,000 down on a surety bond and minimal administrative costs) can become a broker. This ease of entry allows fraudulent brokers to scam shippers, pocket cash and disappear overnight. The FMCSA’s own data systems are notoriously muddy and inadequate in highlighting fraudulent activity or clearly detailing limited authority for carriers, especially enterprise carriers, which frequently operate beyond their permitted scope.